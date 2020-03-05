Advanced search

Devon FA issue handshake advice following coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 11:42 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 05 March 2020

The players shake hands before Axminster Town v Sidmouth Town. Picture: Sam Cooper

The county FA has encouraged leagues to decide whether they want players and officials shaking hands before a game.

In a statement, Devon FA said: "The FA is following government advice which at the time of writing, does not offer any advice to say that we should not be shaking hands, but highlights and emphasises the need for good hand hygiene at all times.

"However, if teams feel happier not to shake hands (or to try an alternative method like fist bumping) then that is absolutely their choice and leagues are encouraged to be understanding of teams making this choice.

"Should teams decide not to shake hands or opt for an alternative method this must be conveyed to the match referee before the teams enter the field of play."

Devon FA have said that leagues also have the option to remove the procedural pre/post-match handshake.

In Scotland, footballers, staff and officials have been asked not to shake hands as part of authorities attempts to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

