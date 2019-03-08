Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Denny nets winner as Town win warm-up game in Exeter

PUBLISHED: 09:59 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 18 July 2019

Exmouth Town at home to Sidmouth Town for a pre-season friendly. Ref exsp 29 19TI 7442. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town at home to Sidmouth Town for a pre-season friendly. Ref exsp 29 19TI 7442. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town bagged a second successive pre-season clean sheet success when they won 1-0 at Exwick Villa in a midweek evening game.

The final score belied the one-sided nature of the contest. Indeed, only a mixture of fine goalkeeping by the Exwick glovesman and some wayward finishing from Town kept the score to the absolute minimum.

The only goal of the contest came early in the second half when 2018/19 Town Player of the Year, Arron Denny applied a clinical finish to a terrific passing move.

Town goalkeeper Robbie Powell, who was a virtual spectator throughout the contest, was called into action late on to make a smart save and, with the last kick of the game, the home side hit the crossbar!

Also in midweek action were Exmouth Town U18s and they were 3-1 winners in their friendly game at the Cat & Fiddle home of Exeter City where they took on the Grecian's U16 team.

Trailing 1-0 at half-time, Town scored three unanswered second half goals through Tom Preece and brothers Ollie and Tom Bray.

Most Read

Cuts to teaching assistants as Exeter Road Primary School warns support for children will be stretched thinner

Paul Gosling (inset) head teacher of Exeter Road Primary School, confirms four teaching assistants have taken voluntary redundancy. Picture: Google

New tattoo studio could open in Exmouth

Tattoo artist at work. Picture: Getty Images

Three nationally recognised parks you can visit in East Devon

Seaton Wetlands, Manor Gardens and Connaught Gardens have all received Green Flag status. Picture: East Devon District Council/Terry Ife

Woman accused of arson with intent to endanger life after Topsham house fire

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Calls for Exmouth Fire Station to retain its 24/seven staffing status

Counncillor Fred Caygill has been speaking about proposed cuts to fire services in Exmouth. Picture: Fred Caygill

Most Read

Cuts to teaching assistants as Exeter Road Primary School warns support for children will be stretched thinner

Paul Gosling (inset) head teacher of Exeter Road Primary School, confirms four teaching assistants have taken voluntary redundancy. Picture: Google

New tattoo studio could open in Exmouth

Tattoo artist at work. Picture: Getty Images

Three nationally recognised parks you can visit in East Devon

Seaton Wetlands, Manor Gardens and Connaught Gardens have all received Green Flag status. Picture: East Devon District Council/Terry Ife

Woman accused of arson with intent to endanger life after Topsham house fire

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Calls for Exmouth Fire Station to retain its 24/seven staffing status

Counncillor Fred Caygill has been speaking about proposed cuts to fire services in Exmouth. Picture: Fred Caygill

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Denny nets winner as Town win warm-up game in Exeter

Exmouth Town at home to Sidmouth Town for a pre-season friendly. Ref exsp 29 19TI 7442. Picture: Terry Ife

Head Police judo coach visits Exmouth Judo Centre

British Police head judo coach Chris Hunt (back, right) joins John Goldman (back, centre), and this happy bunch of under 12-year-old ‘judo champs’, at John’s Exmouth Judo Centre annual event. Picture JOHN GOLDMAN

Back-to-back away wins for Budleigh bowlers

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife

Kirby and Treleaven see Topsham St James to victory at Countess Wear

Picture: Thinkstock

Andrew Millington plays Lyme’s mighty Škrabl organ

Andrew Millington in St Michael�s Church, Lyme Regis. Picture: Hilary Highet
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists