Denny nets winner as Town win warm-up game in Exeter

Exmouth Town bagged a second successive pre-season clean sheet success when they won 1-0 at Exwick Villa in a midweek evening game.

The final score belied the one-sided nature of the contest. Indeed, only a mixture of fine goalkeeping by the Exwick glovesman and some wayward finishing from Town kept the score to the absolute minimum.

The only goal of the contest came early in the second half when 2018/19 Town Player of the Year, Arron Denny applied a clinical finish to a terrific passing move.

Town goalkeeper Robbie Powell, who was a virtual spectator throughout the contest, was called into action late on to make a smart save and, with the last kick of the game, the home side hit the crossbar!

Also in midweek action were Exmouth Town U18s and they were 3-1 winners in their friendly game at the Cat & Fiddle home of Exeter City where they took on the Grecian's U16 team.

Trailing 1-0 at half-time, Town scored three unanswered second half goals through Tom Preece and brothers Ollie and Tom Bray.