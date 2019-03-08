Denny is Town's top man of the season

Arron Denny getting the Exmouth Town Supporters Player of the Year award from the Muff Town casuals. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN FC Archant

Exmouth Town's Southern Road clubhouse was thriving on Saturday night as Town staged their Player of the Year awards.

Exmouth Town manager Kevin Hill (right) and his assistant Andy Rawlings with the SWP League runners-up trophy. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN FC Exmouth Town manager Kevin Hill (right) and his assistant Andy Rawlings with the SWP League runners-up trophy. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN FC

Over 100 people attended an evening of live music, barbecue and, of course, those all-important presentations.

It proved to be a wonderful night for Town midfielder Aaron Denny, who was not only named the Supporters' Player of the Year but also picked up the coveted Players' Player of the Year award.

Goalkeeper Robbie Powell won the Managers' Player of the Year and the Clubman award went to a richly deserving Martin Cook - making it a fabulous season of success for the 'off-the-field' Town ace, who was also recently named a Flybe Community Champion.

So, how good a season has it been at Southern Road? To answer that we asked club president John Dibsdall and he said: "In the 30 years that I have been associated with Exmouth Town, the past year has been the most enjoyable one.

Exmouth Town’s top scorer Ace High with Andy Rawlings, Kevin High, Stuart Shaw and Jeremy Appiah. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN FC Exmouth Town’s top scorer Ace High with Andy Rawlings, Kevin High, Stuart Shaw and Jeremy Appiah. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN FC

"Since the heady days of the 1980s, the club has enjoyed its share of success, but there have also been some awfully long seasons and, whilst winning the East Division of the South West Peninsula League and the Devon Premier Cup in 2013, and the successful FA Vase run, plus reaching two finals in 2017 was enjoyable, they don't compare to the special atmosphere that has been created this year."

He continued: "The support the club has received is shown by the fact we had the second highest average crowd attendance of 169, and that without the local derbies that many of the clubs in Cornwall and the Plymouth area enjoy."

The president continued: "Full credit must go to team manager Kevin Hill on the playing side and all the players and other backroom staff, but also to chairman Stuart Shaw who has been, quite simply, 'a breath of fresh air' with his enthusiasm, ideas, commitment and ambition.

"He has, of course, been ably supported by the other directors and club officials and our social media guru, Martin Cook, has certainly worked his magic.

Martin Cook receives the Exmouth Town Clubman of the Year award from chairman Stuart Shaw. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN FC Martin Cook receives the Exmouth Town Clubman of the Year award from chairman Stuart Shaw. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN FC

"As well as the first team, the reserves finished strongly, we ran a third senior team for the first time in over 30 years and let's not forget that our all-conquering Under-18s won their league and the Devon County Cup and are in two more finals, and the club has also run two more youth sides that have also been successful."

He concluded: "It has been a really fabulous season both on and off the pitch where everything and everybody has come together and one on which we can build and continue to go forward."