Denny delights with touch of class as Exmouth Town net clean-sheet Cornish success

Aarron Denny in action for Exmouth Town during the 2-1 win over Helston Athletic. Picture GERRY HUNT Archant

One moment of pure class from Aarron Denny gave Exmouth Town a narrow, nail-biting 1-0 victory at Helston Athletic and keep the Town dream of winning the South West Peninsula League (SWPL) Premier Division title well and truly alive, writes John Dibsdall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The first half could best be described as scrappy with both defences well on top to the extent that neither side had a meaningful attempt on goal.

The game opened up after the break and the hosts created the first chance that Robbie Powell was equal to turning a fierce shot away for a corner.

The all-important goal arrived on 53 minutes. Ace High made good progress down the right flank and picked out Denny with his cross.

One touch to sidestep his marker and his strong low shot from 20 yards was true and nestled nicely in the bottom corner of the goal.

The goal clearly eased the pressure on Town and they continued to press with High having an effort saved and Karl Rickard seeing his goal bound shot deflected for a corner.

Helston, who had come from two goals down to force a draw with Towns main rivals for the title, Tavistock, then applied pressure of their own forcing Powell into one brave save, but Town were dangerous on the break with Nathan Cooper having a header graze the crossbar and with time running out High raced clear, but was thwarted by a decent save.

There was still time for Helston to mount one final attack and Town were relieved when the last goal mouth scramble ended with the ball hitting the side netting before the final whistle was blown.

So, how does the win at Helston and the Tavistock 2-0 success over Newquay leave things at the top of the SWP League table?

Top six (as at Sunday, March 31)

P W D L F A Pts

Exmouth Town 33 26 4 3 85 24 82

Tavistock 30 23 4 3 89 39 73

Plymouth Argyle 31 22 2 7 110 38 68

St Austell 31 20 3 8 86 54 63

Saltash United 30 19 4 7 76 36 61

Millbrook 34 17 4 13 63 62 55

Remaining games:

Tuesday, April 2: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE v Launceston

Saturday, April 6: Camelford v TAVISTOCK; Torpoint Athletic v EXMOUTH TOWN

Tuesday, April 9: Elburton Villa v TAVISTIOCK

Friday, April 12: Godolphin Atlantic v PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

Saturday, April 13: TAVISTOCK v Sticker

Tuesday, April 16: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE v Cullompton Rangers

Friday, April 19: Cullompton Rangers v EXMOUTH TOWN; TAVISTOCK v Saltash United

Monday, April 22: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE v Godolphin Atlantic; TAVISTOCK v Helston Athletic

Saturday, April 27: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE v TAVOSTOCK; Bodmin Town v EXMOUTH TOWN