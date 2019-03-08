Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Denny delights as High nets late winner for Town in Good Friday win at Cullompton

PUBLISHED: 15:59 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 19 April 2019

Aaron Denny who was superb throughout Exmouth Towns 2-1 Good Friday win at Cullompton Rangers

Aaron Denny who was superb throughout Exmouth Towns 2-1 Good Friday win at Cullompton Rangers

Archant

Aaron Denny served up a master class of midfield play in as Exmouth Town edged ever closer to, at the very least, ending the season as joint leaders in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division.

Town supporters were out in force for the Good Friday game at Cullompton Rangers.Town supporters were out in force for the Good Friday game at Cullompton Rangers.

After taking a deserved first half lead, Town were reduced to 10 men late in the first half – as were the home side – and, what was a half that eventually ran for a whopping 57 minutes, Town led 1-0 at the break.

Early in the second half, Town glovesman Robbie Powell made a stunning save, but was then beaten minutes later with a header.

The goal shook Town and their many supporters at the Mid Devon ground, particularly when news filtered through that Tavistock had gone 3-0 up in their Good Friday home meeting with Saltash United!

This was a 'must win' game for Kevin Hill and his men and they duly notched another victory – albeit a close on – but certainly a deserved one – when Ace High scored what proved to be the winning goal with 10 minutes left.

Exmouth Town celebrate the opening goal in their 2-1 Good Friday win at Cullompton RangersExmouth Town celebrate the opening goal in their 2-1 Good Friday win at Cullompton Rangers

High could – indeed should – have added to his tally to save the travelling Town faithful a nervous moment or two at the end.

Not that the Town hit man was alone in the 'missed opportunities' stakes.

However, all was well in the end with the final whistle greeted by a huge roar from the Town fans who outnumbered the home support by around two to one!

Exmouth Town supporters at the Good Friday 2-1 win at Cullompton Rangers.Exmouth Town supporters at the Good Friday 2-1 win at Cullompton Rangers.

Town now await the outcome of the Tavistock game in hand - the Lambs are at home to Helston Athletic on Monday afternoon (April 22). Thereafter the spotlight will fall on the final Saturday of the league term, April 27, with Town at Bodmin Town and Tavistock at Plymouth Argyle Reserves. If both teams win their remaining games they will sit joint top with 91 points – but the Lambs would be crowned champions by virtue of a superior goal difference!

Ace High (on the ground) is congratulated by team mates after he scored what proved to be the winning goal at Cullompton Rangers.Ace High (on the ground) is congratulated by team mates after he scored what proved to be the winning goal at Cullompton Rangers.

Exmouth Town action from the 2-1 Good Friday win at Cullompton Rangers Picture STEVE BIRLEYExmouth Town action from the 2-1 Good Friday win at Cullompton Rangers Picture STEVE BIRLEY

The incident that led to the sending off of Karl Rickrad in the Exmouth Town 2-1 Good Friday win at Cullompton Rangers.The incident that led to the sending off of Karl Rickrad in the Exmouth Town 2-1 Good Friday win at Cullompton Rangers.

Exmouth Town action from the 2-1 Good Friday win at Cullompton Rangers Picture STEVE BIRLEYExmouth Town action from the 2-1 Good Friday win at Cullompton Rangers Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Exmouth Town action from the 2-1 Good Friday win at Cullompton Rangers Picture STEVE BIRLEYExmouth Town action from the 2-1 Good Friday win at Cullompton Rangers Picture STEVE BIRLEY

The first of what woudl nine yellow cards and two red cards issued in the Exmouth Town 2-1 Good Friday win at Cullompton RangersThe first of what woudl nine yellow cards and two red cards issued in the Exmouth Town 2-1 Good Friday win at Cullompton Rangers

Exmouth Town action from the 2-1 Good Friday win at Cullompton Rangers Picture STEVE BIRLEYExmouth Town action from the 2-1 Good Friday win at Cullompton Rangers Picture STEVE BIRLEY

The Exmouth Town dugout taking part in the pre-match minutes silence ahead of the God Friday game at Cullompton Rsngers.The Exmouth Town dugout taking part in the pre-match minutes silence ahead of the God Friday game at Cullompton Rsngers.

The Exmouth Town players taking part in a minutes silence in honour of a former Cullompton Rangers player. STEVE BIRLEYThe Exmouth Town players taking part in a minutes silence in honour of a former Cullompton Rangers player. STEVE BIRLEY

The two captains with the match officials ahead of the Good Friday game.The two captains with the match officials ahead of the Good Friday game.

Exmouth Town action from the 2-1 Good Friday win at Cullompton Rangers Picture STEVE BIRLEYExmouth Town action from the 2-1 Good Friday win at Cullompton Rangers Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Exmouth Town action from the 2-1 Good Friday win at Cullompton Rangers Picture STEVE BIRLEYExmouth Town action from the 2-1 Good Friday win at Cullompton Rangers Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Exmouth Town action from the 2-1 Good Friday win at Cullompton Rangers Picture STEVE BIRLEYExmouth Town action from the 2-1 Good Friday win at Cullompton Rangers Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Exmouth Town action from the 2-1 Good Friday win at Cullompton Rangers Picture STEVE BIRLEYExmouth Town action from the 2-1 Good Friday win at Cullompton Rangers Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Most Read

“She is going to be missed” - tributes paid to East Budleigh woman Irene McMullan

Irene McMullan, who died in Exmouth in April 2019. Picture courtesy of the McMullan family.

Fran-tastic new cake shop opens in Exmouth

Frances Mellows with Exmouth Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the opening of her new cake shop. Ref exe 15 19TI 2379. Picture: Terry Ife

New A376 crossing will connect estuary trail to A la Ronde

The section of the A376 Exeter Road where a crossing is set to be installed. Picture: Google

Exmouth mums who both tragically lost their babies to host clothes sale to benefit hospital bereavement room

Sharon Cockman and Caroline Solly with a memory box and donations for The Heartease Room. Ref exe 16 19TI 2486. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Disappointment’ at no fixed camera decision by county council

Jill Richards and Ed Lee, pictured here with Councillor Megan Armstrong, collected 240 signatures from frustrated residents who despair at the noise and speed of traffic in Hulham Road.

Most Read

“She is going to be missed” - tributes paid to East Budleigh woman Irene McMullan

Irene McMullan, who died in Exmouth in April 2019. Picture courtesy of the McMullan family.

Fran-tastic new cake shop opens in Exmouth

Frances Mellows with Exmouth Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the opening of her new cake shop. Ref exe 15 19TI 2379. Picture: Terry Ife

New A376 crossing will connect estuary trail to A la Ronde

The section of the A376 Exeter Road where a crossing is set to be installed. Picture: Google

Exmouth mums who both tragically lost their babies to host clothes sale to benefit hospital bereavement room

Sharon Cockman and Caroline Solly with a memory box and donations for The Heartease Room. Ref exe 16 19TI 2486. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Disappointment’ at no fixed camera decision by county council

Jill Richards and Ed Lee, pictured here with Councillor Megan Armstrong, collected 240 signatures from frustrated residents who despair at the noise and speed of traffic in Hulham Road.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Denny delights as High nets late winner for Town in Good Friday win at Cullompton

Aaron Denny who was superb throughout Exmouth Towns 2-1 Good Friday win at Cullompton Rangers

An evening of moving music, at the Exmouth Choral Society concert

The Exmouth Choral Society. Picture: Ken Clayton

Exmouth Town and Budleigh Salterton both in Good Friday morning action

Exmouth Town Reserves at home to Feniton. Ref exsp 15 19TI 1949. Picture: Terry Ife

Help Exmouth Town’s Martin Cook become a Flybe Community Champion

Exmouth Town's Martin Cook (right) with Matt Kimberly from ECFC commercial sales. Picture ECFC

Mystery vandals believed to have smashed contents of Budleigh beach hut by barging into it

Beach huts lining Budleigh Salterton seafront
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists