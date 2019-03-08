Denny delights as High nets late winner for Town in Good Friday win at Cullompton
PUBLISHED: 15:59 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 19 April 2019
Archant
Aaron Denny served up a master class of midfield play in as Exmouth Town edged ever closer to, at the very least, ending the season as joint leaders in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division.
After taking a deserved first half lead, Town were reduced to 10 men late in the first half – as were the home side – and, what was a half that eventually ran for a whopping 57 minutes, Town led 1-0 at the break.
Early in the second half, Town glovesman Robbie Powell made a stunning save, but was then beaten minutes later with a header.
The goal shook Town and their many supporters at the Mid Devon ground, particularly when news filtered through that Tavistock had gone 3-0 up in their Good Friday home meeting with Saltash United!
This was a 'must win' game for Kevin Hill and his men and they duly notched another victory – albeit a close on – but certainly a deserved one – when Ace High scored what proved to be the winning goal with 10 minutes left.
High could – indeed should – have added to his tally to save the travelling Town faithful a nervous moment or two at the end.
Not that the Town hit man was alone in the 'missed opportunities' stakes.
However, all was well in the end with the final whistle greeted by a huge roar from the Town fans who outnumbered the home support by around two to one!
Town now await the outcome of the Tavistock game in hand - the Lambs are at home to Helston Athletic on Monday afternoon (April 22). Thereafter the spotlight will fall on the final Saturday of the league term, April 27, with Town at Bodmin Town and Tavistock at Plymouth Argyle Reserves. If both teams win their remaining games they will sit joint top with 91 points – but the Lambs would be crowned champions by virtue of a superior goal difference!