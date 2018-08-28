Advanced search

Denny delights as Exmouth Town start 2019 with superb all-round team performance

PUBLISHED: 17:18 06 January 2019

Exmouth at home to Bodmin. Ref exsp 52 18TI 7440. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth at home to Bodmin. Ref exsp 52 18TI 7440. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town started 2019 in fine style with a convincing 4-1 victory over Millbrook AFC, who were making their first visit to Southern Road, writes John Dibsdall.

The victory keeps them in third place in the league and still very much in touch with the leaders, Plymouth Argyle.

The opening exchanges were even, with the visitors being well-organised at the back and looking dangerous in their build-up play.

The all-important first goal arrived on 25 minutes. It began with Aarron Denny’s measured pass to Ace High and his excellent cross found Jordan Harris at the far post to score with another well placed header.

After Millbrook briefly threatened, Town finished the half well on top with the visiting glovesman making some important saves.

The second half was only four minutes old when a long through-ball from Nathan Cooper found Harris in the clear and, whilst his initial effort was saved he made no mistake hammering home the loose ball.

The overworked ‘keeper then made further important saves, mainly with his feet and legs before in a rare Millbrook attack, Callum Shipton cleared an effort off the line.

To their credit the visitors kept trying to play football and were rewarded when Town failed to deal with a cross that was bundled in at the far post with 10 minutes remaining.

However, any thoughts of a comeback were quickly dispelled when, just two minutes later, a High header being directed to Denny and he flicked the ball over his marker before rifling the ball home to finish in style.

Town’s fourth arrived in added time when long-standing crowd favourite, Dan Boere, on as a substitute, cracked a left foot drive into the bottom corner from the edge of the box with the ‘keeper motionless.

This was another excellent all-round team performance, especially in the second half, when Town retained the ball better and whilst the Man of the Match award was won by Aarron Denny there were many other creditable performances.

Next up for Town is Saturday’s (January 12) journey to Newquay-based Godolphin Atlantic where Kevin Hill’s men will be looking to complete the double over the Cornish side having won 5-0 when the pair met at Southern Road back in September.

