Denny at the double with assists in Town clean sheet home win over Wellington

Jamie Richards receives the Man of the Match award after his performance in the Exmouth Town 2-0 win over Wellington. Handing over the award is club president Jon Dibsdall and also in the pitcure is first team physio Bob Chard. Picture: MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town had to overcome the conditions and a battling performance from Wellington to eventually secure a 2-0 victory that has seen them climb to third in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division table, writes John Dibsdall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Somerset-based side came into this match boosted by holding Hallen to a draw and only losing 1-0 at Plymouth Parkway and their commitment made it difficult for Town to pierce a well organised defence. Dean Billingsley had the first real chance, but chose to try and chip the 'keeper rather than shoot with power which may have brought a more favourable result.

The opening goal came on 23 minutes when Jamie Dirrane scored for the second game in succession heading home an Aarron Denny corner.

An excellent cross field pass from Mark Lever found Denny and his first time shot was well saved but as the half closed Robbie Powell, making a welcome return in goal after missing the last six games, was forced into a smart save with the visitor's only attempt on target.

The second half saw Town continue their dominance and territorial advantage being driven forward by the Bradford's man of the match James Richards, but were unable to find the elusive second goal. Tom Welch, the Wellington custodian, twice denied Jordan Harris and when Dave Rowe found himself clear on goal, he again saved the goal bound shot, this time with his legs. Rowe had a more acrobatic effort also saved but Town were nearly caught on the break, but Max Gillard made a well-timed tackle.

As the intensity grew so did Town's frustrations and a remark from Harris saw him sent to the sin bin with two minutes of normal time remaining.

The board then showed the referee was playing four minutes of added time and with one played Denny picked up a loose ball and a delicate chip put substitute Ben Steer clear and he made no mistake burying the ball into the corner of the goal to seal a well-earned victory.

Town are back in action on WEdnesday night when they go to Southern League outfit Willand Rovers to contest a quarter-final of the St Lukes Bowl and then, on Saturday (February 29), travel to Clevedon Town for their next league engagement.

Town, who are now set to play at least twice a week over the closing two months of the season, are away again next Tuesday (March 3) when they travel to Shepton Mallet for the third outing against the Somerset side this season. Town have given the necessary seven days approach to Barnstaple and should have Mike Humphries available for the forthcoming league fixtures, Mike being an important member of the squad that reached the fifth round of the FA Vase as well as the finals of both the SWPL League Cup and the St Lukes Bowl in the 2016/17 season.