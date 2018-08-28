Denny and Rickard guide Town to another Cornish success

Exmouth at home to Bodmin. Ref exsp 52 18TI 7444. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Town ended the year in style when they travelled back from Newquay with a 1-0 victory and the three points that keeps them in third place in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division, writes John Dibsdall.

After a fairly even first half, when a Dave Rowe header cleared off the line, was the only action of note, Town upped the tempo after the break, and, with a resolute defence and driven forward from midfield by Aarron Denny and Karl Rickard, they dominated proceedings.

Jordan Harris had one fierce shot well saved and there were several near misses, but the one effort that counted came from an unlikely source and would be a strong contender for goal of the season!

With 17 minutes of the second half played, Rowe produced was has been described as a ‘worldie’, an exquisite chip giving the ‘keeper no chance and indeed, worthy of winning any game.

The mood in the dressing room and clubhouse afterwards was in direct contrast to the sombre feeling after Town had surrendered their season long unbeaten home record to Cullompton Rangers on Boxing Day.

Once again Town had created the better chances and forced the visiting glovesman into making important saves, one from Ace High being exceptional. Nathan Cooper had seen his effort hit the inside of the post and rebound into the ‘keeper’s grateful hands and Cully were forced to play at least forty minutes with ten men following a straight red card.

Disappointingly Town were unable to open up a determined defence with ex-Town player James Ansell outstanding and as the game wore on you began to settle for a 0-0 draw.

Wrong! A careless free kick, an interception, a clear run on goal, a measured pass and all of Cully’s hard work paid off as the ball nestled in the back of Town’s net with ninety one minutes played.

Despite that defeat Town can look back on a very successful first half of the season.

With just three defeats from 20 games played, and only 15 goals conceded, Town are right in the mix to finish the season as champions.

Plymouth Argyle and Tavistock remain above them in the league with neither side looking like conceding too many points.

It is essential therefore, that Town continue to win games and will be looking for leading goal scorer, Ace High, to re-discover his goal scoring touch that has seen him fail to add to his tally of 19 goals this season in the last eight games played.

Town start 2019 with a Saturday (January 5) home game against Cornish side Millbrook, who will be visiting Southern Road for the first time.

Having won the West Division last season, they have established themselves well in the top flight bagging five wins and two draws fro their away games so far. Saturday’s kick-off time will once again be 2.15pm as Town wait for essential parts to repair the floodlights.