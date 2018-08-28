Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Denny and Rickard guide Town to another Cornish success

PUBLISHED: 14:41 30 December 2018

Exmouth at home to Bodmin. Ref exsp 52 18TI 7444. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth at home to Bodmin. Ref exsp 52 18TI 7444. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town ended the year in style when they travelled back from Newquay with a 1-0 victory and the three points that keeps them in third place in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division, writes John Dibsdall.

After a fairly even first half, when a Dave Rowe header cleared off the line, was the only action of note, Town upped the tempo after the break, and, with a resolute defence and driven forward from midfield by Aarron Denny and Karl Rickard, they dominated proceedings.

Jordan Harris had one fierce shot well saved and there were several near misses, but the one effort that counted came from an unlikely source and would be a strong contender for goal of the season!

With 17 minutes of the second half played, Rowe produced was has been described as a ‘worldie’, an exquisite chip giving the ‘keeper no chance and indeed, worthy of winning any game.

The mood in the dressing room and clubhouse afterwards was in direct contrast to the sombre feeling after Town had surrendered their season long unbeaten home record to Cullompton Rangers on Boxing Day.

Once again Town had created the better chances and forced the visiting glovesman into making important saves, one from Ace High being exceptional. Nathan Cooper had seen his effort hit the inside of the post and rebound into the ‘keeper’s grateful hands and Cully were forced to play at least forty minutes with ten men following a straight red card.

Disappointingly Town were unable to open up a determined defence with ex-Town player James Ansell outstanding and as the game wore on you began to settle for a 0-0 draw.

Wrong! A careless free kick, an interception, a clear run on goal, a measured pass and all of Cully’s hard work paid off as the ball nestled in the back of Town’s net with ninety one minutes played.

Despite that defeat Town can look back on a very successful first half of the season.

With just three defeats from 20 games played, and only 15 goals conceded, Town are right in the mix to finish the season as champions.

Plymouth Argyle and Tavistock remain above them in the league with neither side looking like conceding too many points.

It is essential therefore, that Town continue to win games and will be looking for leading goal scorer, Ace High, to re-discover his goal scoring touch that has seen him fail to add to his tally of 19 goals this season in the last eight games played.

Town start 2019 with a Saturday (January 5) home game against Cornish side Millbrook, who will be visiting Southern Road for the first time.

Having won the West Division last season, they have established themselves well in the top flight bagging five wins and two draws fro their away games so far. Saturday’s kick-off time will once again be 2.15pm as Town wait for essential parts to repair the floodlights.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Exmouth Journal visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Exmouth Journal staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Exmouth Journal account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

PICTURES: Exmouth Christmas Day Swim 2018

Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk

Dipping in to Exmouth Christmas swims past

Exmouth Christmas Day swim - 1994. Picture: Archant archives

PICTURES: Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim 2018

Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim 2018. Picture: Katie Lea.

Exmouth’s Boxing Day charity ‘fun run’ returns

The 2017 Boxing Day fun run in Exmouth. Picture: Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh

When are the bins being collected in Exmouth?

Most Read

23 Devon restaurants with views to dine for

Exeter Cathedral Close (c) Edwin YEUNG, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

16 beautiful beaches in Devon you have to visit

Blackpool Sands (c) c.art, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

10 of the prettiest coastal walks in Devon

Beer by Marcin Jucha, Shutterstock

Villages in Devon: 10 of the best places to visit

#includeImage($article, 225)

Secret beaches in North Devon: 8 amazing secluded spots

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Denny and Rickard guide Town to another Cornish success

Exmouth at home to Bodmin. Ref exsp 52 18TI 7444. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town end 2018 with away win at Newquay

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

PICTURES: Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim 2018

Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day Swim 2018. Picture: Katie Lea.

Community invited to see in 2019 and raise funds for Pete’s Dragons

Gemma Youlden with her mum and dad. Picture: Pete's Dragons

PICTURES: Exmouth Christmas Day Swim 2018

Picture: www.exmouthchristmasdayswim.co.uk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists