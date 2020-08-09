Advanced search

Denny and High at the double in Town pre-season victory

PUBLISHED: 13:39 09 August 2020

Football flag. Ref exsp 7259-33-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Football flag. Ref exsp 7259-33-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

Exmouth Town were handsome 5-1 winners of their opening pre-season friendly when they travelled to meet South West Peninsuls League Premier East outfit Bovey Tracey.

Town gave first starts to three players and, in a bright opening took the lead with Aaron Denny drilling the ball home from the edge of the area.

One of the three players making a Town debut, Tom Ford, was involved in the build-up to the second goal when he traded passed with Dean Billingsley before Ace High applied a trade-mark finish.

The third goal was scored from close range with Mark Lever applying the final touch following a goalmouth melee and a fourth was netted before the break with Denny bagging his second to send Town into the interval with a healthy advantage.

Bovey Tracey got a goal back early in the second half when the Town defenders were caught ‘napping’!

However, the four goal advantage was swiftly restored when another of the ‘new faces’ Jack Greenslade crossed into the box and Ace High doubled his tally.

Late on, a superb passing move so nearly ended with Denny completing his hat-trick, but the ball went fractionally wide.

This was a good workout for Town on what was a sizzling afternoon in South Devon. Indeed, Town physio Bob Chard said: “I’d think that has to be the hottest day I have ever witnessed football being played in in this country and what must also be recorded is just how superbly the Town group of players and support staff were looked after by splendid hosts Bovey Tracey.”

Town team: Robbie Powell, Max Gillard, Mike Humphries, David Rowe, Scott Merritt , Tom Ford, Mark Lever, Ace High, Aaron Denny, Dean Billingsley, Dan Boere, Jack Greenslade , Tim Bradshaw, Scott Stevenson, Kevin Hill.

The three players making first starts for Town were: Tom Ford, Jack Greenslade and Scott Stevenson.

Town are in more behind-closed-doors action on Monday night and again on Wednesday nigth with matches against Newton Abbot and Sidmouth Town respectively.

