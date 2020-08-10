Denny and High at the double in Town pre-season win at Bovey Tracey

Exmouth Town were 5-1 winners when they launched their 2010/21 pre-season with victory at Bovey Tracey.

Two goals apiece from Aaron Denny and Ace High, together with one from Mark Lever, accounted for the five Town goals.

Town assistant boss Andy Rawlings said: “It was a good work-out and we must first place on record a big round of thanks to Bovey Tracey who were such good hosts and they really had gone the extra mile to make sure everything was as covid safe as it could be.

“We used the game to take a first look at some of the new faces who have come along to pre-season and, though you cannot read too much into 90 minutes of action on a baking hot August day, they all did well and certainly showed enough to warrant us continuing to look at them.”

“It was incredibly warm on Saturday and we had 22 players so were able to make sure we gave game time to all involved.”

Speaking about the goals the team scored, the Town number two said: “Aaron [Denny] took up where he had left off last season. He looked a real threat all game and was a whisker away from an opening game hat-trick while Ace [High], slotted a pair of what you’d call ‘classic’ Ace efforts. For me, the pick of the five was the one netted by Mark Lever in as much as it was a superb team goal. There was a series of give and go passes before a cross into the box and a neat finish.”

Town were back in action on Monday night at Newton Abbot Spurs and again tonight (Wednesday) when they play at Sidmouth Town – and, as is going to be the case with all the Town pre-season games until further notice – played behind closed doors.

Rawlings says: “It’s not ideal of course, but it is what it is. To be honest it was all a bit surreal playing even a friendly without the passion and exuberance of the Muff Town Casuals and other Town followers.

“I don’t doubt they are itching to be able to take a look at their team and I can assure all Town supporters that we are itching to play before them, but, for now, we have to follow the guidelines.”

The Town assistant manager also explained that the club’s second team squad were also held close in the thoughts of Town boss Kevin Hill and himself.

He said: “We had a squad of 22 on duty at Bovey Tracey and, to be fair, that’s a tad too many in terms of what you’d like to work with on regulation matchdays.

“The bottom-line is cannot keep 22 players happy and so we are going to need to get some of the wider 1st team squad game time with the Reserves.

“Speaking of the second team, they have some real talent in their ranks and the overall strength in depth at the club heading towards a new season really is exciting and gives ground for very real optimism about the sort of season both the first and second team – and the senior third team, come to that - could have in their respective league competitions.”

He continued: “Kev [Town boss Kevin Hill] is a great advocate of you are good enough the you are old enough and I am sure there’ll be plenty of opportunities at Southern Road this season for players to make their mark.”