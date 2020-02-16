Dennis the Menace strikes again - Town's Tuesday night game at Odd Down blown off course

Exmouth Town's Tuesday night Toolstation Western League Premier Division visit to Odd Down is off owing to storm damage at Odd Down's ground.

During the high winds that came with Storm Dennis the dugouts were blown onto the perimeter fence.

It means yet another game having to be found a new date and squeezed into what is left of the 2019/20 season.

There are just eight Saturday's left in the campaign and Town will be playing 18 league games - nine home and nine away over the final two months of the campaign. In addition to that there is a cup tie to be played at Willand Rovers and, if Town were to make Devon Bowl progress they coudl conceivably have two more cup ties which would mean the team playing possible as many as 21 matches over the final nine weeks of the season!

However, that's still not as demanding as what South West Peninsula League, Premier East side Bovey Tracey are facing. The South Devon men, who had their ground underwater this weekend, still have 19 league games to play and they are still invoved in three cup competitions.