Demetre header nets East Budleigh a point at Sandford
PUBLISHED: 12:31 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 06 February 2020
East Budleigh had to settle for a share of the spoils last Saturday in Macron League Two, returning from Sandford with a point from a 1-1 draw, writes Mark Auton.
However, this was a much better performance from Budleigh against a good side, who managed to find their equaliser in the second half.
Playing against the wind in the first half, the Jays took a one goal lead into the break when a well-struck corner from Jack Howarth was met by Hugo Demetre, who buried his header into the back of the net. After the home side had levelled, both teams went in search of the winner, but both defences held firm. Joe Thompson and keeper Dean Rawlings produced fine displays for a Budleigh side who host Newton St Cyres at Vicarage Road this Saturday(3pm).