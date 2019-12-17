Demetre again the star as East Budleigh chalk up another win

Second half strikes from Jack Howarth and Jacob Rice helped Easy Budleigh to another three points as they defeated Beer Albion Reserves in a Macron League Division Two meeting, writes Mark Auton.

The first half belonged to the Jays who could, perhaps should, have gone in at the break with a lead.

Will Price and Hugo Demetre were working hard in the Budleigh midfield, whilst the pace of Jacob Rice was always a threat.

Dan Atkinson was doing well upfront and was the first to go close when his effort was deflected wide and he was also involved in a move with Ben Wiltshire and Guy Laverock who was also denied by a deflection.

Midway through the half, a long drive from Price rattled the post, whilst Demetre was agonisingly wide of the target,

After being restricted to long-range shots in the first period, Beer were a different proposition after the interval and Budleigh stopper Dean Rawlings did well to paw one chance away and, later in the half, was at his best with a smart saver down low to his left.

The deadlock was eventually broken after 68 minutes with a piece of inspiration from Howarth who, from 25 yards, hit a dipping shot into the roof of the net.

The equaliser for Beer was also well-hit, giving Rawlings no chance, and, with the bit between their teeth, the visitors went in search of the winner and they did have the ball in the net twice, but each time off-side decisions came to the Jays rescue.

With the minutes ticking away Rice strode forward to find the bottom corner with a tidy finish to seal another win for Budleigh.

Man of the Match for the second week running was Demetre, who produced another class performance.

This Saturday (December 21) Budleigh are at home again, taking on Uplowman (2.15pm).

