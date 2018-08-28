Advanced search

Dean nets hat-trick as Blues Under-13s win handsomely at Cullompton Rangers

PUBLISHED: 13:44 18 December 2018

Action from the Brixington Blues U13 Exeter and District Youth League KO Cup meeting with West Exe Youth. Picture ALAN MCBRYAN

Archant

While many games across the region were cancelled on the third Saturday of December due to the wet weather conditions, Brixington Blues Under-13s travelled to Cullompton for a successful outing in what were extremely wet conditions.

Having seen their hugely successful cup run (twice winners and unbeaten in the cup since December 2015) halted by West Exe the previous weekend, the boys were keen to focus on league progress and put their cup disappointment behind them.

And, despite the conditions, they wasted no time in taking the lead with Luke Ewing firing home the opening goal. Minutes later it was 2-0 with Tom Dean netting a delightful goal, lifting the ball up and over the home glovesman.

When Harry Williams scored the third, Blues were in total control with just 10 minutes on the clock!

Tom Dean then struck two further goals in quick succession to complete a first-half hat-trick and a confident finish from Jack McBryan sent Blues into the interval with a 6-0 advantage.

After the break the Blues’ dominance continued. Callum Smith nodded home a McBryan cross to make it seven and McBrayn was again the provider for goal number eight as he picked out the over-lapping run of Fin MacDonald, who cut inside before drilling the ball home.

The final goal came from a corner which Cullompton were slow to clear and Blues skipper Callum Smith tucked the ball home from close range.

This was a tremendously convincing victory for Blues and one which keeps them firmly at the top of the league table with one game to play before the festive break.

Bradley Cameron bagged the Man of the Match award for his solid display in defence. Credit also goes to Bobby Pond, Brad Higham and Fin Clifford and goalkeepers Max Neilson and Ben Jeffery, who all combined well to help keep an impressive clean sheet in such conditions.

