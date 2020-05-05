Dan Carthew takes charge as the Robins ring the changes at Greenway Lane

Dan Carthew is the new man in charge of Budleigh Salterton.

Carthew has stepped across from running the Budleigh ladies and is delighted to be the new man in charge at Greenway Lane.

He says: “I am very excited to have the opportunity to coach the Budleigh men’s team. It is a fantastic club with a rich history and I’m really looking forward to getting started.

“I know a lot of the players already which is good and I have a lot of plans to into place, I want to implement a playing philosophy and support everyone that is involved - it’s all about hard-work and commitment from everyone.

“While my decision to leave the Budleigh ladies’ team was not an easy one, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with them, but I felt this was an excellent opportunity to develop myself and take on a new challenge.

“That said, the ladies’ team will be in great hands with Nick [new Robinettes boss Nick Long] and I’m really looking forward to seeing how they get on with him at the helm, and of course I’ll be happy to offer any support and advice if it is needed.”

So, what does the new man in charge make of the Robins’ squad he has inherited?

He replies: “I’m very happy with the current men’s squad. I think that there is a good balance of youth and experience which is an excellent foundation to build on. “There will be some new additions, as is the norm in the close season, but I want to keep the core of the team together and add quality in certain areas.

“All the players will have the opportunity to show me what they can do and we’ll look to build from there. “I’ve spoken to the current first team players and the consensus is that everyone is eager to get going as soon as it is safe to do so - obviously these are challenging times for all and football is very much on the back burner for the time being but once we get the green light we’ll be hitting the ground running.”

Next, to the question of will there be any additions to his management team, the new man replies: “I will shortly be announcing the coaching team who will be joining me and I want to involve local lads to ensure that the club continues its connection with the community.

“The aim is to get the team challenging in the league with a longer-term target being promotion back to the Peninsula League.

“I want us to do that by playing good quality football that entertains our supporters, I’ll work with the players alongside my coaches, throughout pre-season and will adapt my preferences to suit the strengths of the team.”

As to the Carthew thoughts on working with the club’s youth section, he says: “I am a big supporter of youth football and will be looking to work very closely with both our U18 and U16 team managers to help the development of our youth teams as much as possible - there will be opportunities for those who are ready to make the step up and supplement the first team and we will look to do this where possible.

“It’s about getting the balance right; their development is the most important thing, not how quickly they play for the first team, if they train well and we agree that it’s the right time and situation they will be given those opportunities.”

Finally, we asked the new man in charge at Greenway Lane when he thought we might be able to get back to playing.

He said: “As I said earlier, football is in the background at the moment as we all have much bigger issues to worry about with this Coronavirus pandemic. While that is disappointing, our health and safety is more important.

“I wouldn’t like to guess when we will see some sense of normality come back, but we will be guided by the advice we receive from the government and footballing bodies.

“The most important thing is that we all stick together and come through the pandemic safely.”