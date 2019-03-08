Daffin double sees Budleigh Under-16s to win

Action from the Budleigh Salterton U16s 3-2 home win over Elmore. Picture IAIN COOPER Archant

Ryan Daffin made it six goals in just three games as he led a second-half fightback for Budleigh Salterton Under-16s in their home Exeter and District Youth League game against Elmore, writes SpursTom.

Budleigh were caught cold by the visiting side as Daniel Koita opened the scoring and was also on hand to double the lead in the 20th minute.

The first half ended with Elmore having been well on top and they richly deserved their half-time 2-0 lead. Both set of managers and coaches were busy at the interval giving out instructions, to which the first side to react was Elmore, making sure that the first action after the kick-off took place in their opponent's half as they put them under pressure.

The young Robins weathered the storm without conceding, and began putting some moves together themselves and were rewarded when Ryan Daffin netted on 56 minutes to reduce the arrears.

Both teams were making good use of the wings, and it was from wide play that Joseph Vincent struck to equalise for Budleigh.

Two minutes later, Man of the Match Daffin completed the turnaround with his second to seal a dramatic 3-2 success for the young Robins.

In the opinion of many present, a draw would have been a fairer result based on both teams' performances in the two halves, and they are probably right.