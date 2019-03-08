Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Daffin double as Budleigh Under-16s are beaten by Heavitree

PUBLISHED: 23:17 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 23:17 22 April 2019

Action from the final game of the Exeter and District Youth League season for Budleigh Salterton Under-16s. They went down 5-3 at home to Heavitree Youth. Picture IAIN COOPER

Action from the final game of the Exeter and District Youth League season for Budleigh Salterton Under-16s. They went down 5-3 at home to Heavitree Youth. Picture IAIN COOPER

Archant

Budleigh Salterton Under-16s went down in their final Exeter and District Youth League home game of the season, beaten 5-3 by visiting Heavitree Youth, writes SpursTom.

Action from the final game of the Exeter and District Youth League season for Budleigh Salterton Under-16s. They went down 5-3 at home to Heavitree Youth. Picture IAIN COOPERAction from the final game of the Exeter and District Youth League season for Budleigh Salterton Under-16s. They went down 5-3 at home to Heavitree Youth. Picture IAIN COOPER

On what was most certainly the warmest footballing day of the year so far, the two teams served up some fine football.

The early exchanges were end-to-end, but it was the young Robins who struck first with Ryan Daffin the goal scorer.

At this stage the home side looked to be playing with a degree of confidence. However, in just eight first half minutes the game's stand-out individual, Heavitree player Oliver Bray, scored what can best be described as a 'clinical and quick-fire' hat-trick, to put the Exeter-based side into a 3-1 lead.

Budleigh dug deep and got a break when a bizarre own goal towards the end of the half fired the home side back into the contest.

Action from the final game of the Exeter and District Youth League season for Budleigh Salterton Under-16s. They went down 5-3 at home to Heavitree Youth. Picture IAIN COOPERAction from the final game of the Exeter and District Youth League season for Budleigh Salterton Under-16s. They went down 5-3 at home to Heavitree Youth. Picture IAIN COOPER

The Heavies glovesman, rushing from his line to gather a back pass, had home goal scorer Daffin also looking to get to the ball first and, inexplicably, both players' completely 'missed' the ball which ended up rolling into an empty net!

Just three minutes into the second half, Budleigh had a free-kick in a good position, but the ball was cleared and, in a click counter-attack, Ryan White applied the finish to give the visitors a 4-2 lead.

The Robins refused to conceded, and, it was no more than they deserved when Daffin struck again to make it 4-3.

The eighth and final goal of the contest came from an unlikely source! In the 78th of an 80 minute encounter, a right wing free-kick to Heavitree, was taken by Edward Smith and, from fully 50 yards out, his wind-assisted kick sailed over everyone before settling in the top left hand corner of the net!

Action from the final game of the Exeter and District Youth League season for Budleigh Salterton Under-16s. They went down 5-3 at home to Heavitree Youth. Picture IAIN COOPERAction from the final game of the Exeter and District Youth League season for Budleigh Salterton Under-16s. They went down 5-3 at home to Heavitree Youth. Picture IAIN COOPER

So, the home league campaign ends in defeat; but had the Robins finishing been as good as their approach play the result of this game may well have been different!

Most Read

East Devon house price growth bucks the national and regional trend

Model houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Builder faces gruelling top to tail hike of the UK in memory of his late son

Builder Tim is tackling his second end to end challenge. Picture: FORCE

Littleham youngsters planting vegetables and wild flowers

More than 100 pupils from Littleham Primary School helped out in the school garden. Picture: Littleham Primary School

Exmouth Town’s destiny to be settled on Saturday!

Action from the Exmouth Town Good Friday 2-1 success at Cullompton Rangers (left to right) Jordan Harris, Adam Seedhouse-Evans, Tom Beddow, Jamie Dirrane, James Ansell and Simon Hill. Picture GERRY HUNT

District council has £86.8 million in outstanding loans to pay

Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

East Devon house price growth bucks the national and regional trend

Model houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Builder faces gruelling top to tail hike of the UK in memory of his late son

Builder Tim is tackling his second end to end challenge. Picture: FORCE

Littleham youngsters planting vegetables and wild flowers

More than 100 pupils from Littleham Primary School helped out in the school garden. Picture: Littleham Primary School

Exmouth Town’s destiny to be settled on Saturday!

Action from the Exmouth Town Good Friday 2-1 success at Cullompton Rangers (left to right) Jordan Harris, Adam Seedhouse-Evans, Tom Beddow, Jamie Dirrane, James Ansell and Simon Hill. Picture GERRY HUNT

District council has £86.8 million in outstanding loans to pay

Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Daffin double as Budleigh Under-16s are beaten by Heavitree

Action from the final game of the Exeter and District Youth League season for Budleigh Salterton Under-16s. They went down 5-3 at home to Heavitree Youth. Picture IAIN COOPER

Serle clear winner in April stableford

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5397. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town’s destiny to be settled on Saturday!

Action from the Exmouth Town Good Friday 2-1 success at Cullompton Rangers (left to right) Jordan Harris, Adam Seedhouse-Evans, Tom Beddow, Jamie Dirrane, James Ansell and Simon Hill. Picture GERRY HUNT

Builder faces gruelling top to tail hike of the UK in memory of his late son

Builder Tim is tackling his second end to end challenge. Picture: FORCE

Tom Merson – Exmouth’s number one runner

Paul Merson out in front during the Exmouth 10k. Picture EXRC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists