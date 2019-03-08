Daffin delights as Budleigh net narrow home success over Bovey Tracey

Budleigh Salterton chalked up a fifth win of the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon North & East season and made it four wins in six league and cup outings when they saw off a determined Bovey Tracey Reserves, beating them 2-1 at Greenway Lane, writes Alan Beer.

The visitors certainly played their part in an enthralling contest and all those who saw the action were left wondering just why the South Devon men have endured such a terrible run of results this season - this latest loss means that they have now been beaten in all eight of their league outings so far this campaign!

The first time either side fashioned a scoring opportunity in a close encounter came on 25 minutes when the lively Ryan Daffin got a shot away that grazed the frame of the goal.

Ten minutes later the opening goal arrived and it was scored by Bovey Tracey, with Callum Livingstone afforded too much time and room on the edge of the area before drilling the ball home.

With almost the final move of the half Jake Chudley was denied an equaliser by a fine save from Bovey goalkeeper Tyrone McVey.

Two minutes after the break Budleigh were level! It was that man Daffin who weaved his way down the wing before cutting inside and, from an acute angle, finding the back of the net.

A period of end-to-end football followed before the next clear cut chance at either end. It fell to Chudley but, when presented with a gilt-edged chance, he fired straight at the keeper and when the ball was only parried back out to him, his second effort was well saved by McVey.

With time running out Daffin again worked some magic down the wing and, when he crossed to the near post, second half substitute Tom Christian got between two covering defenders and the ball ended up in the back of the net to see Budleigh to all three points.

Ryan Daffin, who scored one and created another, was the Robin's Man of the Match.

The visitors would have been crest fallen at the final whistle having gone so close to finally breaking their duck this season. For Budleigh though, another win further builds confidence and they can journey north to Braunton on Saturday (October 26) looking to secure a sixth win of the league campaign.