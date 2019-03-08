Cunningham-Ortiz hat-trick in thrilling win for Brixington Blues U14s

Action from the Brixington Blues U14 win at Okehampton. Picture BBFC Archant

Brixington Blues Under-14s bounced back from their opening day 7-4 defeat to South Molton by defeating Okehampton 6-4.

Blues were quickly into their stride and took a 15th minute lead when a Fin Clifford cross was headed home by new signing Tyler Cunningham-Ortiz.

Clifford was involved again minutes later when he linked up well with Luke Ewing prior to the fleet-footed Ethan Hawes racing clear to net the second.

Okehampton got a goal back with a superb strike that gave Blues goalkeeper Ben Jeffrey no chance of keeping out and half-time ended with Blues 2-1 to the good.

After the break, midfield trio Alex Quaife, Luke Ewing and Callum Smith took charge and a third goal arrived with Hawes heading home from a well flighted Jack McBryan corner. Cunningham-Ortiz then netted his second to make it 4-1. Okehampton then made a comeback, scoring three more goals to level things up at 4-4.

However, with two minutes remaining Cunningham-Ortiz completed his hat-trick and, almost immediately Harry Williams struck to seal a thrilling win for Blues.

Alex Quaife was named the Blues Man of the Match for his impressive shift as the holding midfielder.

This Saturday (September 28), Blues have a cup tie against Alphington.