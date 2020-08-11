Advanced search

Cullen treble as Exmouth Town Reserves net nine in pre-season win at Upton Athletic

PUBLISHED: 08:09 11 August 2020

Exmouth Town Reserves in pre-season stroll at Upton Athletic

The second Saturday of August was a good day all-round for the Southern Road club for, as well as the Town 1st team winning at Bovey Tracey the second team chalked up an emphatic 9-0 success at Upton Athletic.

Town were four goals to the good at half-time and added five more after the break.

Morgan Cullen led the scoring with a hat-trick and the other goals were scored by Ollie Bray (2), Tom Bray, Adam Turner, James Sharkey and James Vaughan Ryall.

The Town Man of the Match award went to Dylan King.

