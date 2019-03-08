Cullen rifles Town Under-18s in league Cup final

Exmouth Town Under-18s were 2-1 winners of an enthralling Devon U18 Youth League Cup semi-final when they travelled to Feniton on Easter Sunday.

In what were mid-summer like conditions, both teams made bright starts to the contest. For Town, Morgan Cullen and Tom Prout caused problems for the Feniton defence and, with 20 minutes gone, the pair combined to net the opening goal with Cullen providing the assists and Prout the finish.

End-to-end football followed, but, despite going close on a number of occasions, Town failed to add to their tally and half-time arrived with the one goal between the teams.

Feniton began the second half well and Town were forced to defend, something they have done well all season as just nine goals conceded in league and cup from the first game of the campaign, underlines!

On the hour mark Cullen picked up the ball on the halfway line before setting off on a mazy run that saw him weave his way through a number of challenges, but, with only the goalkeeper to beat, he saw his shot come back off the post!

Five minutes the later the scores were level with Feniton netting from a corner. With Town's regular glovesman Will Whitworth away on holiday, outfield player Tom Preece took on the keeping duties and there was nothing he could do about the Fenny goal.

With the tie in the balance both sides set about finding a winning goal. Prout and Cullen continued to pose problems and both went close.

However, a goal would not come and, as the game entered additional time with extra-time beckoning, a long kick from stand-in glovesman Preece saw the ball arrive at the feet of Cullen, who promptly held off the challenge of a defender before rifling the bal into the top corner of the net to seal a thrilling win for the Southern Road lads.

Credit must go to both set of players for their incredible work rate in the heat. There some exceptional fitness levels on show and no small measure of quality either.

Sadly, Town's influential skipper Tom Prout was injured late in the game and damages to his Achilles means he will miss the remainder of the season.