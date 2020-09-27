Advanced search

Cullen at the double as Town Reserves net derby delight

PUBLISHED: 10:50 27 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:51 27 September 2020

Exmouth Town Reserves who have made a fine start to the Scott Richards Solictors Devon League North & East campiagn. Picture; ETFC

Exmouth Town Reserves were involved in a seven goal thriller when they entertained Budleigh Salterton in a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League at Southern Road.

In a topsy-turvy contest, Town led and then trailed twice before claiming the points before a superb turnout of 131.

A closely contested first half yielded just the one goal, scored from 25-yards by Ryan Schaefli.

Early in the second half Budleigh hit back, first levelling and then taking a 2-1 lead before Morgan Cullen struck to restore parity.

Budleigh edged ahead once more before a terrific sweeping move from Town ended with Tom Bray netting to make it 3-3.

Befitting of such a terrific game, the seventh and final goal was one of real quality. Another slick passing move ended with Morgan Cullen drilling the ball home from outside the area.

The win takes Town into second place in the table behind leaders University of Exeter who sport the division’s only 100 per cent record.

Next up for the Town second string is Saturday’s (October 2) home meeting with Alphington (3pm).

