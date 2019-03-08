Advanced search

Crossman stars with brace of shoot-out saves in Robins' cup success

PUBLISHED: 18:39 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:39 24 September 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh Salterton were good value for their penalty shoot-out win at Chudleigh that saw the Robins book a place in the next round of the McDonalds Cup, the League Cup competition for the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League, writes Alan Beer.

The Robins made a bright start to the game at Chudleigh and only a fine save from the home goalkeeper denied Jacob Tinsley a fifth minute opener.

The next 25 minutes saw much precious few chances at either end before, on the half hour, Budleigh glovesman Jamie Crossman was called into action for the first time.

There was more of the same after the break and it was no until the 65th minute that the deadlock was finally broken when, following a slick left wing raid led by Nathan Hawkins, the ball found Si Withers and his cross was headed home by Sam Hollis.

With just nine minutes remaining the home side levelled with a well-struck free-kick.

Early in extra-time a collision between two Budleigh defenders left them both on the ground which meant the home striker had plenty of time to pick his spot and fire past Crossman.

Two minutes into the second half of extra-time parity was restored to the cup tie when substitute Will White, a product of the Budleigh youth system, drilled the ball home from 18 yards. Both teams went in search of a winner, but a fifth goal was not forthcoming and so a penalty shoot-out was held to determine the winners.

Young White showed terrific maturity to step forward and fire home the first Budleigh penalty. Jamie Crossman saved the first Chudleigh spot kick and so Darren Everest thumped the next one home to give his side a 2-0 lead.

Chudleigh scored their second and Luke Iddon rifled home his kick before Crossman made a second superb save which gave Si Withers the opportunity p and one he took - to blast his spot kick home and take the Robins into the next round of the cup.

Budleigh are back in action on Saturday (September 28) when they journey into Exeter to meet Heavitree United (3pm).

