Crisp is so sharp as Exmouth United U13s see off Twyford Spartans

PUBLISHED: 08:31 06 February 2019

Otterton at home to Kentisbeare. Ref shsp 40-16TI 9027. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth United Under-13s chalked up a third successive victory with a 4-0 home win over Twyford Spartans.

United took control of the game early as Luca Brind slipped behind the defence to slot the ball home in the eighth minute.

Just three minutes later, Lewis Tose made it 2-0 with a left footed effort that curled away from the keeper into the bottom right corner, after some good build-up play through the midfield.

United enjoyed more chances throughout the first half, but couldn’t extend their lead going into the break.

A third goal came after the break when Alex Quaife’s in-swinging corner was met by Leo Burgess on the half volley and his effort was too hot for the keeper.

Ten minutes later, United Man of the Match Riley Crisp, who was both faultless in attack and defence on the right wing, charged down the right hand side to see his low cross deflected in for an own goal to complete the scoring.

This was another good performance from a United side that has struggled for consistency this season.

The victory should give them confidence as they prepare for a tough game against second-placed Culm Sampford United this Saturday (February 9).

