Cregan stars as Exmouth Town Reserves edge out Witheridge

Exmouth Town Reserves' Man of the Match against Witheridge Ben Cregan with Town chairman Stuart Shaw. Picture Martin Cook Archant

Exmouth Town Reserves served up a much improved all-round performance to swiftly banish the memory of the previous weekends cup defeat at Beer Albion to bank three Scott Richards Devon League points with a 2-1 Southern Road win over Witheridge.

A hall mark of the performance was the wing play of Ollie Bray down one flank and Tom Bray down the other whole the midfield trio of Gresham, Evans and Cregan were industrious throughout, opening up the visiting defence with some precise passing.

The opening goal came on 25 minutes when Gresham weaved his way through a number of challenged before rifling a shot goal wards from 35 yards that struck the bar and came out for Renz Farnican to tuck it away to give Town the lead. Town remained in the ascendency through to the interval with Ollie Bray going close to netting on a number of occasions.

After the break the visiting side adopted a more direct approach, but the home defence stood firm and Town counter attack became a real threat. James Sharkey and Tom Bray both went close before, and somewhat against the run of play, Witheridge levelled from a corner with Town glovesman Jack Tucker having no chance of keeping the ball out.

Town's response was good and, with eight minutes left, Ollie Bray used his pace to get beyond the last man and calmly 'passed' the ball into the net. However, the joy was short lived for the match official ruled the goal out adjudging Bray to have fouled the defender!

Rather than let the decision upset them, Town were straight back on the front foot and it was no more than they deserved when, in the 85th minute, Man of the Match Ben Cregan picked the ball up some 45 yards from goal, eased past an opposing player and powered a shot that was parried out to Josh Gresham who headed the ball home to seal a thrilling 2-1 success.