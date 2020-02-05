Advanced search

Cregan shines on a disappointing afternoon for the Town Reserves

PUBLISHED: 08:36 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:36 05 February 2020

Exmouth Town second team went down 4-0 on their visit Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East table toppers and title favourites Newtown.

In what were testing conditions, the contest was played on a heavy surface with a strong gusting wind blowing throughout.

The home side played the pitch and conditions well and led 1-0 at the halfway mark. In the second half Newtown continued to be the dominant force.

They doubled their lead, clinically punishing a mistake in the Town rearguard and then added tow more to claim, what for them, was a comfortable success.

The one shining light on an otherwise disappointing day for Town was the performance of midfielder Ben Cregan who worked tirelessly all afternoon.

