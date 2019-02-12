Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Craib at the double in Budleigh U16s defeat to St Martins

PUBLISHED: 10:28 24 February 2019

Action from the meeting between Budleigh Salterton and Feniton Under-16s that ended 1-1. Picture IAIN COOPER

Action from the meeting between Budleigh Salterton and Feniton Under-16s that ended 1-1. Picture IAIN COOPER

Archant

Budleigh Salterton Under-16s were beaten 6-2 when they took on St Martins in an Exeter and District Youth League meeting, writes SpursTom.

Action from the Budleigh Salterton versus Feniton Under-16 meeting that ended 1-1. Picture IAIN COOPERAction from the Budleigh Salterton versus Feniton Under-16 meeting that ended 1-1. Picture IAIN COOPER

With the St Martins pitch unplayable, the Robins agreed to the request of staging this fixture at their Greenway Lane home, but remaining as an ‘away’ match.

Both the weather and the playing surface were in excellent condition as the referee commenced the game, and it was high flyers St Martins who were quickest into the attack with some flowing moves from either wings.

I do not wish to appear to be cruel, but the young Robins hardly got a look in; they rarely got a tackle in and, all too often, allowed the opposition too much time and space and that was all part of the reason that, just 11 minutes in, they trailed 2-0.

The deficit was reduced halfway through the first half when a free-kick by Joe Graham was headed home by Rory Craib.

However, St Martins were soon back in charge and they underlines their superiority by adding two more strikes to lead 4-1 at the interval.

It must be reported that the football being played by St Martins was a joy to watch, they added two more in the second half and could have had more, but for a couple of rightful offside decisions, plus two outstanding saves by Ieuan Brockway.

With the final whistle approaching, Budleigh were awarded a penalty for a blatant push and up stepped Rory Craib to convert his, and his teams, second goal.

That proved to be the final act of the contest, one won by a hugely impressive St Martins side, but home fans will no doubt point to it being a ‘bad day at the office’ for the young Robins.

Most Read

Man forced to sell his tiny home because he can’t find a permanent site for it

The interior of Paul Keating's tiny home. Picture: Paul Keating

Budleigh woman whose address was on flytipped waste in Exmouth claims a friend dumped it

The dumped boxes in Wright's Lane

Budleigh address found in haul of waste dumped in Exmouth country lane

The dumped waste in Wright's Lane.

Missing Budleigh teenager found safe and well

Picture: Mark Atherton

Police want to speak to this man after Exmouth resident was allegedly punched and bitten in early-morning fracas

Police are looking to speak to this man. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Most Read

Two people evacuated from farmhouse as 60 firefighters battle thatch blaze

The thatch fire at Mundham. Photo: Sabrina Johnson

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

Hayley Rice with her three children. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Suspected drink driver arrested after flipping car in residential street

A suspected drink driver has been arrested after crashing his car in Wisbech. Photo: Fenland Police

City road to be closed for three days for £83,000 resurfacing work

Norfolk County Council said Waterworks Road in Norwich will be closed to all through traffic from Monday, March 18. Photo: Google

City’s first ‘rage room’ allows people to let off steam by destroying things

The rage room will be located within a former gospel hall on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Craib at the double in Budleigh U16s defeat to St Martins

Action from the meeting between Budleigh Salterton and Feniton Under-16s that ended 1-1. Picture IAIN COOPER

Saturday’s local, football round-up: Exmouth Town win away in Cornwall / Lympstone draw / Budleigh Salterton Reserves edged out

Exmouth Town's 'Muff Town' supporters following the team during the 2-1 win at Falmouth Town. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN FC

Missing barn owl’s owners draw up detailed map 10 days after her disappearance

Gwedd went missing from her home in Woodfield Close. Picture: Nic Gibson

Exmouth primary school pupils get a ‘taste of India’

Youngsters at Withycombe Raleigh Primary School einjoying Indian cuisine. Picture: Withycombe Raleigh Primary School.

Exmouth Snooker League latest – Police SC A and East Budleigh in two-team title battle

snooker
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists