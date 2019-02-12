Craib at the double in Budleigh U16s defeat to St Martins

Action from the meeting between Budleigh Salterton and Feniton Under-16s that ended 1-1. Picture IAIN COOPER

Budleigh Salterton Under-16s were beaten 6-2 when they took on St Martins in an Exeter and District Youth League meeting, writes SpursTom.

With the St Martins pitch unplayable, the Robins agreed to the request of staging this fixture at their Greenway Lane home, but remaining as an ‘away’ match.

Both the weather and the playing surface were in excellent condition as the referee commenced the game, and it was high flyers St Martins who were quickest into the attack with some flowing moves from either wings.

I do not wish to appear to be cruel, but the young Robins hardly got a look in; they rarely got a tackle in and, all too often, allowed the opposition too much time and space and that was all part of the reason that, just 11 minutes in, they trailed 2-0.

The deficit was reduced halfway through the first half when a free-kick by Joe Graham was headed home by Rory Craib.

However, St Martins were soon back in charge and they underlines their superiority by adding two more strikes to lead 4-1 at the interval.

It must be reported that the football being played by St Martins was a joy to watch, they added two more in the second half and could have had more, but for a couple of rightful offside decisions, plus two outstanding saves by Ieuan Brockway.

With the final whistle approaching, Budleigh were awarded a penalty for a blatant push and up stepped Rory Craib to convert his, and his teams, second goal.

That proved to be the final act of the contest, one won by a hugely impressive St Martins side, but home fans will no doubt point to it being a ‘bad day at the office’ for the young Robins.