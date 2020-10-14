Covid-19 forces Town to concede FA Vase tie

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

The coronavirus pandemic has caused no end of issues for teams and clubs across the sporting divide, but Exmouth Town have more reason than most to curse Covid-19 – in a sporting sense, writes Steve Birley.

That’s because a positive test for one of their first team ‘group’ has led the Southern Road men being forced to concede their FA Vase 2nd Qualifying Round tie at Sherborne Town.

Not only does the conceding of the tie mean Town’s Wembley hopes are ended for another campaign, but the club loses out on the potential to bank some vital income for, had they gone on a similar run to the one they enjoyed last season, winning though three rounds and banking almost £2,000 in prize money along the way, then the Town coffers would have been boosted significantly agin this time round!.

The positive test came to light just days before Town were due to host table-topping Plymouth Parkway in a Toolstation Western League game which would have bene watched by a full house, albeit a Covid-19 restricted 300 attendance, and Town have also had to postpone tonight’s (Wednesday) league game at Tavistock and also this coming Saturday’s league game at Odd Down (Bath).

It also means that that long trek to Odd Down will not now happen on a Saturday and will mean a midweek trip.

In addition, Town took the decision to postpone all footballing activity across the age groups at Southern Road and football will not be played, at any level, until this coming Sunday (October 18), at the earliest.

The next time that the Town faithful will get the chance to see their favourites in action will be the home meeting with Shepton Mallet, being played at Southern Road next Wednesday (October 21).

New dates have already been found for the league games that Town have been forced to postpone as a result of the positive Covid-19 test.

They will now travel to Tavistock on Wednesday, October 18 and they will host title favourites Plymouth Parkway on Wednesday November while the visit to Odd Down (Bath) will now happen on Tuesday, November 24.

Former Town Under-18 player Nat Hawkins last week put pen to paper with Torquay United and so will hopefully one day step out on the Plainmoor turf to represent the Gulls in the National League, a further indicator, if any more were needed, of the pathway that there clearly is at Southern Road for young players to make their way in the football world.