Cotton stars as Exmouth United U11s edge out Broadclyst

For the second time within a month, Exmouth United Under-11s were involved in a compelling contest with Broadclyst and, once again, just a single goal separated the sides at the final whistle, though, unlike the previous meeting when Broadclyst won 4-3, this time United took the honours with a 2-1 score line in their favour.

Prior to kick-off United manager Carl Farr reminded his team of the need to match the technique, passion and work-rate that Broadclyst, as one of the division’s top sides, showed in the previous meeting between the teams.

It was clear from the kick-off that both teams were ‘up for the challenge’. However, the playing surface was not conducive to a passing game and the ball spent much of the time ‘up in the air’!

This presented a different challenge for the team, but the defensive unit of William Cotton, Skye Macdonald-Brown and Barney Tate were equal to everything that was thrown at them to such a degree that Zach French’s goal was rarely troubled.

With Louis Farr and Jack Lopez taking charge of the middle third, the ball was soon being fed on a regular basis to wide players Ted Mcaffrey, Ollie Kielty and Jacob Radcliffe, who used their pace to run with menace at the Broadclyst full backs.

Neither side could muster a goal in the first half and, as the second half got under way, United began to use their rolling subs to good effect.

Alfie Yabsley and Zach French seamlessly dropped into their positions to keep the team shape solid and it was no more than United deserved when Crawford Pitt, who also joined the action from the bench, made an immediate impact, for it was his terrific ball that provided the chance for Dominic Lawrence to turn home to give United the lead.

Broadclyst are a quality outfit and hit back, levelling within 10 minutes, and, as the game moved into added time, a draw seemed the most likely outcome. However, United had other ideas! Continuing to battle to the final whistle, when the ball was played into Lawrence on the edge of the area, he took a touch to steady himself before drilling it home to seal a thrilling but nonetheless richly deserved success.

The United Man of the Match award went to William Cotton for his outstanding shift at centre back.