Cooper at the double as Town Reserves extend unbeaten top flight run

PUBLISHED: 11:57 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 25 April 2019

Exmouth Town Reserves continued what is currently an excellent run of form in their Macron League Premier Division campaign with a 2-1 Easter Saturday, Southern Road success over Beer Albion.

Town made a decent start to the contest, but it was more a case of good approach play without a finish that meant the opening goal did not arrive until 10 minutes before the break!

The deadlock was broken by a fine finish from Nathan Cooper. The second half did not start so well for the home side and a battling Beer outfit levelled the scored with a superb 30-yard free-kick.

The goal stung Town back to life and they began to press higher up the pitch and their endeavours were rewarded when, after some quick thinking at a free-kick, Cooper struck again to seal a 2-1 success.

Town player-boss Ryan Harris said: “We got the job done in what were testing conditions given the heat! If there's a down size it's simply that we did not convert more of our chances. That said, it's another three points and our unbeaten run is extended so we continue to climb the table.”

He continued: “I must make special mention to the Southern Road faithful, they were behind us all the way and we are extremely grateful to them for their continued support.”

