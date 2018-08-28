Cool Clark as Brixington Blues U10s win cup tie penalty shoot-out

Action from the Brixington Blues U10s in cup action against Moors Youth. Picture: GAVIN DAWKINS Archant

Brixington Blues Under-10s came through a nail-biting Exeter and District Youth League KO Cup tie, putting out Moors Youth in a penalty shoot-out to set up a quarter-final tie against Honiton Town on January 19.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the Brixington Blues U10s in cup action against Moors Youth. Picture: GAVIN DAWKINS Action from the Brixington Blues U10s in cup action against Moors Youth. Picture: GAVIN DAWKINS

Blues made a bright start to the cup tie in Tiverton – the game finally taking place after suffering two previous postponements – with Oliver Dawkins looking a threat down the left and Ned O’Mahoney keeping the home defenders on their toes.

The early action was end-to-end and both Ryan McCann and Frank Shelton were called into defensive action.

Moors struck first, but parity was restored by half-time with O’Mahoney the Blues’ scorer.

Blues began the second half well and Harry Batten was denied by a splendid save by the Moors goalkeeper.

Action from the Brixington Blues U10s cup win at Moors Youth. Picture GAVIN DAWKINS Action from the Brixington Blues U10s cup win at Moors Youth. Picture GAVIN DAWKINS

Josh Lawrence and Isaac Wykes were introduced after the break and both were quickly into the thick of the action.

Young Wykes linked well with both Harry Tooby and O’Mahoney, but there were no further goals at either end and the game moved into extra-time.

During this period of the contest Charlie Cain came off the bench and made some telling contributions in defence while a super save from Evan Clark – diving bravely at the feet of a striker – denied Moors a winner. With neither side able to fashion a winner the tie was set to be resolved by a penalty shoot-out.

Moors took the first kick, but the ball struck the upright. Harry Batten then strode forward and drilled his kick into the back of the net.

Action from the Brixington Blues U10s in cup action against Moors Youth. Picture: GAVIN DAWKINS Action from the Brixington Blues U10s in cup action against Moors Youth. Picture: GAVIN DAWKINS

Moors needed to score their second, but were denied by another wonderful Evan Clark save and that left Ned O’Mahoney to step forward and rifle his kick home for Blues to exact sweet revenge for their cup final defeat to the same team at the end of last season, and see Blues into that last eight tie against Honiton.

Blues team: Ryan McCann, Frank Shelton, Ned O’Mahoney, Charlie Cain, Oliver Dawkins, Harry Batten, Josh Lawrence, Harry Tooby, Evan Clark, Isaac Wykes.