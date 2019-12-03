Collett stars as Exmouth Town thirds share spoils with Ottery St Mary

Leigh Collett receives the Town thirds Man of the Match award from team boss Shane Cox. Picture:MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town thirds were involved in a Macron League Division Eight home meeting with Ottery St Mary Reserves that ended without a goal, but was certainly anything but a 'boring contest'.

Taking to the pitch for their first time in six weeks owing to a succession of soggy pitches, Town, made a bright start with Dylan Lascelles and Rob Chidgey lively down the flanks.

Town fashioned the games first opportunity when Chidgey did well, but, rather than play the ball square he opted for an early shot that flew just wide.

During a first half that saw much of the play take place in the middle third of the pitch, neither goalkeeper was seriously troubled as the two defences held sway.

For Town, it was the most effective pairing of Nathan Stewart, returning from injury, and Jordan Horne, who made sure shooting opportunities were virtually nil for the Otters.

At the other end of the pitch, Kev Pitt and Leigh Collett cause Ottery's defence numerous problems but a leg here and a body there, always seemed to come to the rescue of the Ottery defensive cause, though Collett did see a goal-bound bicycle-kick deflected just over the bar.

At the start of the second half, Merick Yilmaz was introduced as right back and his presence gave the right side of the defence greater solidity.

After the break there was more of the same in terms of the general action. Town skipper Lee Dumbreck and Max Reader seized control of the midfield, but Ottery did finally get a sight of goal only to find Town glovesman equal to the best they could throw at him.

Mat Peligry replaced the tiring Max Reader, who had given everything for the Town cause and Peligry was at the heart of much of the latter game attacking intent. Town did get the ball in the Ottery net only for a linesman's flag to deny them.

The final throw of the Town dice saw the introduction of midfielder Harry David for Wayne Boddy with skipper Drumbreck dropping into the back four but no goals were forthcoming and both sides would probably argue that they deserved a share of the spoils from an entertaining, if goal less encounter.

Leigh Collett was named the Town Man of the Match.