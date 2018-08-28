Cockles win well, Town ship last gasp goal in home draw – all the local football and rugby news

Exmouth RFC secured a terrific South West Premier League win over Ivybridge in a high scoring gam eat the Imperial ground, but there was last-gasp disapointment for Exmouth Town who were pegged back in the final minute and so drew 1-1 at Southern Road against St Austell.

Exmouth Town conceded a late goal which meant that they had to share the spoils with visiting St Austell.

A Karl Rickard penalty in the 36th minute gave Town the lead, one they held through to half-time. There were chances at both ends of the pitch but, unfortunately for another great Southern Road turnout, St Austell scored in the final minute of the game to leave honours even.

Exmouth Town Reserves lost their Macron League Premier Division at Exwick Villa, going down 4-2 on the all-weather surface that is home to the Exeter side. In Division Three, Budleigh Salterton Reserves lost 3-0 at home to title-chasing University. However, there was a good 3-0 win for Otterton against Clyst Valley Reserves and East Budleigh were handsome 6-3 winners on their visit to Sandford Reserves while Lympstone won 3-2 on their visit to Newton St Cyres.

In Division Eight, Exmouth Town thirds were beaten 5-1 at Millwey Rise Reserves while Lympstone Reserves won 3-2 at Amory Green Rovers.

RUGBY

Exmouth RFC are now unbeaten in four games after a 43-32 win over an Ivybridge side that had started he day sitting fourth in the South West Premier table, 12 points and three placed above the Cockles.

It was 21-10 at half-time to the Cockles and they eased away with a couple of early second half tries to lead 36-20 before powering onto hold a 43-20 advantage. Ivybridge finished strongly and had the final say, but as well as the Cockles team, the big winners on the day were those present at the Imperial Ground to see a contest of 75 points.

Ivybridge had not shipped more than the 33 points they conceded when they lost at Maidenhead on October 20 in any of their away games so far this season.

The win was also sweet revenge for the 41-31 defeat the Cockles suffered at Ivybridge when the teams met in South Devon on September 29.

The win also means that the Cockles current unbeaten run is their longest such sequence this season. They did win three successive matches in October and also recorded back-t-back wins in September, but they now head for Maidenhead on the final Saturday of the month looking to make it five games without defeat.

Withycombe lost 48-12 on their visit to Honiton for their latest Tribute Cornwall and Devon game.