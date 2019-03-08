Cockles in home win / Withy bag w/o success - Budleigh Salterton net five and wins also for Exmouth Town Reserves and Exmouth Spartans - Saturday's local sporting round-up

With Exmouth Town first team not in action until Sunday afternoon and their visit to Wellington (2pm) for a Toolstation Western League Premier Division game, the local spotlight fell on Budleigh Salterton who were 5-1 Scott Richards Solicitors Devon league North & East, Greenway Lane winners over Clyst Valley. Exmouth Town Reserves followed up their midweek home win over Topsham Town to bag a second successive Southern Road victory, beating Braunton 1-0.

No such joy though for Exmouth Town thirds who had their Macron League Division Eight unbeaten record blown away in a 10-2 home defeat at the hands of Kenn Valley United.

In other Macron League football, Otterton exited the Bill Slee Cup, beaten 3-1 at home by Lyme Regis Reserves while East Budleigh were beaten 4-3 at home in their Division Two meeting with Halwill.

In Division Three Exmouth Spartans won the top-of-the-table clash with Hemyock, beating the villagers 3-0 on their own turf to take over at the summit of the table. Exmouth Rovers were emphatic 6-0 winners at Awliscombe in Division Five while East Budleigh Reserves banked a point from a 1-1 Vicarage Road draw with Lapford.

Otterton Reserves went down 2-1 at Chagford in a Division Six game and Lympstone Reserves shared two goals in their Division Seven home meeting with Cheriton Fitzpaine.

RUGBY

Exmouth sit third in the South West Premier table after tries from Charlie Tribble, Dan Armstrong and Steve Pape saw the Cockles to a 26-5 home win over Okehampton. That's a third win in five for the Cockles who no trail just Barnstaple (four wins from four) and Maidenhead (three wins from five) in the table - the two teams above the Cockles both have 19 points, two more than the Imperial ground men.

Withycombe were gifted a fourth straight win in their Tribute Devon One campaign - but not in the way they would have wanted - as scheduled opponents Plymouth Argaum cried off as unable to raise a team for the game at Raleigh Park. There was some action at the Withy HQ though as the Withy ladies saw off Teignmouth Ladies 53-17. It proved to be a superb match for Withy's Kacy Williams who crossed the Teigns whitewash no fewer than six times! There were also tries from Harley Paver and Georgia Skelly.

Withy Colts were also empathic winners; they were 59-7 victors at Sidmouth.

As for other East Devon rugby teams on the first Saturday of October; Honiton were beaten 38-12 at home by Wellington in their Tribute Western Counties West meeting at Allhallows and Sidmouth went down 38-32 in their Tribute South West One campaign - that a fifth straight defeat.