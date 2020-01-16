Clifford stars as Brixington Blues U14s are edged out by impressive South Molton side

The Brixington Blues Under-14 team. Picture: ALAN MCBRYAN Archant

Brixington Blues Under-14s went down 5-2 on their visit to South Molton for an Exeter & District Youth League meeting.

In what were wild conditions, Blues made a promising start against a strong home outfit and took an early lead with Ethan Hawes scoring with a long-range shot having won the ball from a South Molton goal-kick.

With the lead, Blues settled into the contest and dominated proceedings for the first 25 minutes.

They deservedly doubled their advantage when Fin Clifford - a hat-trick scorer the week before - netting from close range after the home goalkeeper could not hold onto a stinging shot from Alex Quaife.

However, moments after being two up, the Blues lead was halved with a slick volley at the far post.

Just before the break the home side levelled things up when a speculative shot-cum-cross looped over Blues' glovesman Ben Jeffrey to send the sides into the interval on level terms.

The second half saw Blues playing up the hill and into the wind and South Molton used the conditions to their advantage.

The home side edged ahead with a shot that was tucked into the corner of the net beyond the fully stretched Jeffrey and.

Soon after a clearance fell to the South Molton striker who's well taken strike rifled through the crowd into the net from just inside the area.

Then Blues created a couple of close chances, attacking up the hill, but could not quite convert to get back in the game.

The killer blow came when possession was handed over far too easily in midfield.

South Molton made the most of the opportunity driving into the area and finishing to complete the scoring.

There were plenty of positives for Blues to take from their contribution to a fine game against a side who are challenging for a top two league finish.

Fin Clifford was awarded the Blues' Man of the Match honour for his energetic and determined performance.

On Saturday (January 18) Blues take a break from league duties to contest a Plate quarter-final fixture away against North Tawton.