Chudley nets treble as East Budleigh teach high-flying students a real lesson

PUBLISHED: 14:49 05 March 2019

East Budleigh at home to Axmouth. Ref exsp 08 19TI 0451. Picture: Terry Ife

East Budleigh at home to Axmouth. Ref exsp 08 19TI 0451. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A superb hat-trick from Tom Chudley gave the students of Exeter University a lesson in finishing as East Budleigh twice came from behind before going on to defeat University 4ths 4-2 in a Macron League Seven meeting, writes Mark Auton.

Budleigh began slowly and went a goal down within 10 minutes when a long ball over the top left the University striker able to lob the stranded Dean Rawlings in the Budleigh goal.

However, this jolted Budleigh into action and they began to put together some nice passages of passing.

From one such move, Dan Atkinson managed to pick out Hugo Demetre, who applied a cool right foot volleyed finish to level the scores.

Budleigh sensed more goals, but couldn’t quite get the break they deserved as the half-time whistle went.

The hosts were again ahead early in the second half after a brave header was converted by the students from a dangerous corner.

Then Liam West and Chudley entered the fray and turned the game on its head. Chudley scored the perfect treble.

The equaliser was set up by West and finished with a left foot thunderbolt.

His second and Budleigh’s third was a close range right foot finish with Jacob Rice claiming the assist. The goal that completed his hat-trick came when West produced a glorious cross that was met by an even better header from Chudley to seal the win.

It was a deserved victory for a hard working Budleigh with the whole side putting in a shift.

A special mention goes to Demetre in the middle of the park for his command of the midfield, and Dan Atkinson for his presence up top, but, of course, the man of the match went to treble Tom for his lethal finishing.

This Saturday (March 9) Budleigh will want more of the same when they host Beer Albion.

East Budleigh: Rawlings, M Jones, Hitchcock, Reynolds, A Jones, Mabin, Demetre, Matthew, Rice, Atkinson, Howarth. Subs: West, Chudley, Wiltshire.

