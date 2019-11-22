Advanced search

Chudley nets hat-trick and Tinsley sparkles in Robins five star win over Liverton

PUBLISHED: 09:44 22 November 2019

Archant

Budleigh Salterton scored four first half goals on their way to a 5-1 win over Liverton United in a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North and East game at Greenway Lane, writes Alan Beer.

Jake Chudley bags the headlines with a superb hat-trick, but the Man of the Match award was undoubtedly Jacob Tinsley who was given a free role behind the front two by Budleigh boss Ric Withers and it was Tinsley who was at the heart of everything positive about this latest Budleigh win.

The opening exchanges were not a good watch as both teams, despite the game being contested on a superb Greenway Lane surface, made countless mistakes.

However, things settled down and it was Budleigh who struck first with Luke Iddon rifling home a penalty awarded when Ryan Daffin had been hauled down in the area.

That opening goal came in the 24th minute and 10 minutes later it was 2-0 as Jacob Tinsley worked his magic out wide to wrong foot a pair of defenders before crossing for Jake Chudley to head home.

Three minutes before the break more Tinsley excellence set up a chance for Harry Gibbings that he took and there was still first half-time remaining for Tinsley to again provide an assist for a Chudley finish and the Robins trooped off at the break sporting a 4-0 lead.

Four minutes into the second half saw Chudley celebrating a hat-trick with his third goal owing much to some fine approach play from Sam Hollis.

There was just one more goal in the contest, scored by the visitors with Lee Henrrique the scorer.

The win, a seventh of the season, sees the Robins climb into the top half of the table.

This Saturday (November 23) they reach the halfway mark of the league games with match number 14 taking them into Exeter for a meeting with University (2.15pm).

Budleigh are not at home again in the league until the Boxing Day meeting with Exmouth Town Reserves.

Most Read

Residents react to Exmouth Queen’s Drive plans

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

Man injured in collision involving two parked cars in Exmouth

Douglas Avenue. Picture: Google

Seal or otter? Animal pops up after a dip in Exmouth

Andrew Long captured the video at Exmouth Marina. Picture: Andrew Long Architects

CANCELLED – Town centre new year’s party called off for second straight year

Exmouth New Year's Eve celebrations in 2018. Ref exe New Year's Eve 2018 - 020. Picture: Rob Chidgey

Town centre shop on the market for first time in nearly 30 years

Paper Caper in The Parade. Picture: Google

Most Read

Residents react to Exmouth Queen’s Drive plans

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

Man injured in collision involving two parked cars in Exmouth

Douglas Avenue. Picture: Google

Seal or otter? Animal pops up after a dip in Exmouth

Andrew Long captured the video at Exmouth Marina. Picture: Andrew Long Architects

CANCELLED – Town centre new year’s party called off for second straight year

Exmouth New Year's Eve celebrations in 2018. Ref exe New Year's Eve 2018 - 020. Picture: Rob Chidgey

Town centre shop on the market for first time in nearly 30 years

Paper Caper in The Parade. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town off to Odd Down for next challenge in their Western League campaign

The Exmouth Town Football Club Muff Town Casuals on one of their 'away game outings'. Picture: MARTIN COOK

Southwood stars for battling Town U12s at Heavitree

Football on pitch

Hocking at the double as battling East Budleigh exit Devon Cup

Goal!

Chudley nets hat-trick and Tinsley sparkles in Robins five star win over Liverton

Council starts investigation into 5G technology, asks for public views

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists