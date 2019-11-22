Chudley nets hat-trick and Tinsley sparkles in Robins five star win over Liverton

Budleigh Salterton scored four first half goals on their way to a 5-1 win over Liverton United in a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North and East game at Greenway Lane, writes Alan Beer.

Jake Chudley bags the headlines with a superb hat-trick, but the Man of the Match award was undoubtedly Jacob Tinsley who was given a free role behind the front two by Budleigh boss Ric Withers and it was Tinsley who was at the heart of everything positive about this latest Budleigh win.

The opening exchanges were not a good watch as both teams, despite the game being contested on a superb Greenway Lane surface, made countless mistakes.

However, things settled down and it was Budleigh who struck first with Luke Iddon rifling home a penalty awarded when Ryan Daffin had been hauled down in the area.

That opening goal came in the 24th minute and 10 minutes later it was 2-0 as Jacob Tinsley worked his magic out wide to wrong foot a pair of defenders before crossing for Jake Chudley to head home.

Three minutes before the break more Tinsley excellence set up a chance for Harry Gibbings that he took and there was still first half-time remaining for Tinsley to again provide an assist for a Chudley finish and the Robins trooped off at the break sporting a 4-0 lead.

Four minutes into the second half saw Chudley celebrating a hat-trick with his third goal owing much to some fine approach play from Sam Hollis.

There was just one more goal in the contest, scored by the visitors with Lee Henrrique the scorer.

The win, a seventh of the season, sees the Robins climb into the top half of the table.

This Saturday (November 23) they reach the halfway mark of the league games with match number 14 taking them into Exeter for a meeting with University (2.15pm).

Budleigh are not at home again in the league until the Boxing Day meeting with Exmouth Town Reserves.