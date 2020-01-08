Chudley nets a double as Budleigh see off Chudleigh

Archant

Budleigh Salterton picked up an eighth win of their Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East campaign with a 5-1 Greenway Lane win over Chudleigh Athletic, writes Alan Beer.

In what was generally an entertaining game, Budleigh began well and enjoyed the early dominance, but it was the visiting side who fashioned the first scoring chance of the game, but Alan Doble, deputising in goal for the injured Jamie Crossman, did not need to make a save as Alistair Chuchuk fired wide.

The deadlock was broken in the 24th minute with Harry Gibbings at the heart of a slick move through the middle of the pitch that ended with Robins' top scorer, Jake Chudley, netting his 13th goal of the campaign.

Chudleigh hit back and the sides went into the break on level terms after Gavin Hammond found the back of the net from the edge of the area.

Three minutes into the second half, Chudleigh struck again, but there was an element of good fortune about it for, after Doble had initially made a fine save, the ball fell kindly for Billy Bristow to net.

Budleigh were not behind for long for, just two minutes later, Jacob Tinsley did well on the left and, when he delivered a cross to the area, Si Withers headed home.

Once in front there was never any doubt about the destiny of the match honours and Budleigh added two further goals to complete the scoring.

Tinsley made it 4-2 on 73 minutes with a strike from 20 yards and, just two minutes later, Nathan Hawkins saw a shot cannon back off the upright and fall to Sam Glanville, who drilled it home.

In what was a fine all-round display from the Robins, the star man award went to striker Chudley, who now has 14 goals to his name this season.

This season, the Robins have been involved in 20 league and cup games that have seen no fewer than 96 goals! On Saturday (January 11) they are in away action when they visit Bovey Tracey looking to complete a league double having beaten them 2-1 when the teams met at Greenway Lane in October.