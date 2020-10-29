Advanced search

Chudleigh and Dickinson net in Exmouth Spartans derby win

PUBLISHED: 08:00 29 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:00 29 October 2020

Exmouth Spartans took the honours in their Joma Devon & Exeter League Division One East derby meeting with Lympstone, winning the contest 2-1.

The first half was played out in testing weather conditions and much of the play was dominated by Spartans, but their best efforts were kept out by the impressive Lympstone goalkeeper.

The deadlock was eventually broken when, from a terrific delivery by Sam Richards, Tom Chudleigh netted from close range.

The Lympets tried to hit back, but they got little change out of some discipline Spartans defending.

One minute into the second half the lead was doubled and the opportunity was fashioned by skipper Rob Welsman and, after seeing his first effort come back off the post, Sam Dickinson slammed the ball home.

Lymsptone made some changes and suddenly it was they who were in the ascendency.

Spartans defended well, but their cause was not helped by a sin binning for centre back Ross James.

Lympstone did get one back in the final minute but it was a case of too little too late as Spartans claimed the points.

