Chidgey late strike sees Exmouth Town U12 to win at Heavitree

PUBLISHED: 12:33 26 September 2019

Exmouth Town Under-12s made it two wins from as many starts this season with a 3-2 win at Heavitree.

The Heavies struck first with a goal scored from close range after Town goalkeeper Charlie McFarlane had made initially made a super save only for the ball to fall kindly for the opposition striker!

Town stayed in the game and passed the ball well, but half-time arrived with the one goal still separating the sides.

After the break, and with the wind behind them, Exmouth started brightly and, Otto Salih climbed highest in a crowded area to head home a Mikey Simpson corner.

The game then opened up and chances were fashioned at both end of the pitch.

Town wingers Callum Wood and Ewan Schaechter became increasingly influential, but it was the Heavies who scored next with a superb header from a corner that gave Town second half glovesman Jack Colvin no chance of keeping out.

Parity was restored swiftly and the games' fourth goal came from another corner, this time delivered by Daniel He and tucked home at the near post by Callum Wood.

Both teams went in search of a winner. The game's fifth and final goal arrived in the very last minute when a clearance from defence found Salih on the halfway line where the Town youngster turned his marker before playing in Taylor Chidgey who took a couple of touches to settle himself before planting a sweet strike into the bottom corner of the net much to the delight of a good number of travelling Town followers.

The Man of the Match award went to the ever-industrious Benji Brown in the Exmouth midfield.

