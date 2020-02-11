Chidgey is just 'foursome' as Town Under-12s net double win in Exeter

Exmouth Town Under-12s travelled to Exeter to play City Raiders in a double header and returned home with six points for their Exeter & District Youth League campiagn after a 4-2 victory followed by an emphatic 5-0 win.

A hat-trick from Taylor Chidgey together with a goal from Callum Wood saw Town recover from two goals down to win the first game 4-2.

The second game saw Town start brightly and early goals from Chidgey and Salih put them in charge. Bernjo Brown was impressive in central midfield. Daniel He was next to score and that was followed by a goals from Wood and Mawgan Sharp to wrap up a fine morning for the Town youngsters.