Chidgey hat-trick as Town Under-12s defeat Honiton Chargers

PUBLISHED: 09:50 06 October 2019

Exmouth Town Under-12s made a winning start to life at their new home pitch of Town Lane, Woodbury as they defeated Honiton Chargers 7-4.

It was the visitors who fashioned the first chance, but it was well saved by Town goalkeeper Jack Colvin.

In the fifth minute Taylor Chidgey put Town ahead, netting from close range after a

Jago Nicholls shot was initially saved by the Chargers glovesman,

Chidgey netted again with a similar goal, this time after a Benji Brown shot had been denied and it 3-0 when Daniel He drilled the ball home from the edge of the area. Three up, but not in control was very much the state of the game as Town were indebted to young Colvin for a string of super saves while Barney Badger, with a series terrific tackles, as another to stand out as Town defended well. Honiton did get a goal back, but four minutes later the three goal margin was restored when Mawgan Sharp scored and Town took a 4-1 advantage into the break.

Honiton began the second half brightly and got a second goal back before Otto Salih struck to make it 5-2.

Jago Nicholls, who was at his industrious best all game, then scored a fine solo goal, but battling Honiton were not finished and they bagged a third before Taylor Chidgey completed his hat-trick and there was still time for Honiton to net a fourth to round off the scoring in a thoroughly entertaining contest.

The Town Man of the Match award went to Barney Badger who again showed how reliable - and calm - he is in the Town defence.

