Chidgey hat-trick as Exmouth Town thirds win well at Bow AAC

Exmouth Town thirds were involved in a Macron League Division Eight contest that dished up no fewer than 10 goals when they travelled to Bow AAC and defeated the home side 6-4.

In a bright start, Town took a third minute lead when Rob Chidgey rifled the ball home and, straight from the re-start, Wayne Boddy, making a welcome return from injury, played a neat one-two with Kevin Pitt before the ball found striker Max Reader to drill home.

It was almost 3-0 on 19 minutes, but, after a 'cheeky' chip from midfielder Harry David, Chidgey nodded just wide.

However, it was three just past the half hour mark when a Chidgey corner was turned into his own net by an unfortunate home defender.

When the match official penalised Town glovesman Ben Vine for 'leaving his area' during a drop kick clearance, Bow got a goal back from the resultant free-kick. However, feeling a sense of in-justice, Town swiftly restored the here goal lead with Chidgey netting his second.

Five minutes into the second half Chidgey completed his hat-trick following some terrific approach play involving Jack Cappleman and Kev Pitt.

The sixth Town goal was special! It came on the hour mark when Harry David rifled the ball home from fully 35-yards.

It was in the closing stages that a tiring Town defence began to wobble with the home side scoring three times late on, but the two goal margin was probably flattering for the home side who were out-played for long periods.

Town third team manager Shaune Cox said: "That was without down the most assured team performance this season. Everyone involved put a quality shift in."

Town team: Ben Vine, Mark Upcott, Nathan Stewart, Jordan Horne, Lee Dumbreck (c), Jack Cappleman, Harry David, Wayne Boddy, Rob Chidgey, Kev Pitt, Max Reader. Subs (both used) Matt Bolt and Harry Dunn.