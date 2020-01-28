Advanced search

Chidgey hat-trick as Exmouth Town thirds win well at Bow AAC

PUBLISHED: 12:06 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 28 January 2020

Archant

Exmouth Town thirds were involved in a Macron League Division Eight contest that dished up no fewer than 10 goals when they travelled to Bow AAC and defeated the home side 6-4.

In a bright start, Town took a third minute lead when Rob Chidgey rifled the ball home and, straight from the re-start, Wayne Boddy, making a welcome return from injury, played a neat one-two with Kevin Pitt before the ball found striker Max Reader to drill home.

It was almost 3-0 on 19 minutes, but, after a 'cheeky' chip from midfielder Harry David, Chidgey nodded just wide.

However, it was three just past the half hour mark when a Chidgey corner was turned into his own net by an unfortunate home defender.

When the match official penalised Town glovesman Ben Vine for 'leaving his area' during a drop kick clearance, Bow got a goal back from the resultant free-kick. However, feeling a sense of in-justice, Town swiftly restored the here goal lead with Chidgey netting his second.

Five minutes into the second half Chidgey completed his hat-trick following some terrific approach play involving Jack Cappleman and Kev Pitt.

The sixth Town goal was special! It came on the hour mark when Harry David rifled the ball home from fully 35-yards.

It was in the closing stages that a tiring Town defence began to wobble with the home side scoring three times late on, but the two goal margin was probably flattering for the home side who were out-played for long periods.

Town third team manager Shaune Cox said: "That was without down the most assured team performance this season. Everyone involved put a quality shift in."

Town team: Ben Vine, Mark Upcott, Nathan Stewart, Jordan Horne, Lee Dumbreck (c), Jack Cappleman, Harry David, Wayne Boddy, Rob Chidgey, Kev Pitt, Max Reader. Subs (both used) Matt Bolt and Harry Dunn.

Most Read

Call for Exmouth shed owners to appear on popular restoration TV show

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien. Picture: HCA Entertainment

Collision leaves Exmouth road partially blocked

Police slow sign

Tribute to ‘family man’ Don who died at the age of 102

Don Papworth who died at the age of 102. Picture: Jenny Milton

New dementia café to be launched at Budleigh care home

The Firs care home in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Buckland Care

Hazardous driving as parts of Devon set to face wintry conditions overnight

Gritting lorries will be out in force across Devon.

Most Read

Call for Exmouth shed owners to appear on popular restoration TV show

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien. Picture: HCA Entertainment

Collision leaves Exmouth road partially blocked

Police slow sign

Tribute to ‘family man’ Don who died at the age of 102

Don Papworth who died at the age of 102. Picture: Jenny Milton

New dementia café to be launched at Budleigh care home

The Firs care home in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Buckland Care

Hazardous driving as parts of Devon set to face wintry conditions overnight

Gritting lorries will be out in force across Devon.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Vote for your January Exmouth Town player of the month

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife

Town lose Rickard after ‘horror’ tackle in meeting with Bridgwater

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Exeter Racecourse in the spotlight as top horses readied for key meeting

Action from Exeter races. Picture: EXETER RACECOURSE

Chidgey hat-trick as Exmouth Town thirds win well at Bow AAC

Withycombe 2nd XV field a young side as honours end even against Topsham

Action from the Withycombe 2nd XV 22-22 draw with Topsham St James. Picture: IAIN COOPER
Drive 24