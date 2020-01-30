Charlie McFarlane impresses in goal as Town Under-12s are beaten by Heavitree Hawks

Exmouth Town Under-12s battled well as they went down 7-0 at home to a strong Heavitree Hawks outfit.

Town had won the first meeting this league season thanks to a late winner, but went into the return meeting with five regulars.

Both teams started brightly and Town fashioned the first chance, but it was not taken and, in a slick counter-attack, Hawks took the lead.

It was changes from the bench that kept the Hawks on the front foot and they scored twice more to lead 3-0.

The Town heads, in particular those of defenders Frazer Southwood and Mawgan Sharp who were clearly intent on making the Exeter-based side worked hard for many further goals. However, Hawks got one more to lead 4-0 at the break.

A goalkeeper change and a couple of positional switched saw Town start the second half in the ascendency, but Hawks weathered the storm, made changes of their own and scored a fifth. With Town visibly tiring it was some superb work from goalkeeper Charlie McFarlane that denied Hawks what might have become a 'cricket score' victory! Indeed, in what passage of play, McFarlane made three simply stunning point-blank saves!

Late on Hawks were awarded a penalty that was slammed home and they got a final goal to seal a comprehensive success. Post match, both sides agreed that the Man of the Match had been Town glovesman Charlie McFarlane.