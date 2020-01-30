Advanced search

Charlie McFarlane impresses in goal as Town Under-12s are beaten by Heavitree Hawks

PUBLISHED: 12:07 30 January 2020

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

Exmouth Town Under-12s battled well as they went down 7-0 at home to a strong Heavitree Hawks outfit.

Town had won the first meeting this league season thanks to a late winner, but went into the return meeting with five regulars.

Both teams started brightly and Town fashioned the first chance, but it was not taken and, in a slick counter-attack, Hawks took the lead.

It was changes from the bench that kept the Hawks on the front foot and they scored twice more to lead 3-0.

The Town heads, in particular those of defenders Frazer Southwood and Mawgan Sharp who were clearly intent on making the Exeter-based side worked hard for many further goals. However, Hawks got one more to lead 4-0 at the break.

A goalkeeper change and a couple of positional switched saw Town start the second half in the ascendency, but Hawks weathered the storm, made changes of their own and scored a fifth. With Town visibly tiring it was some superb work from goalkeeper Charlie McFarlane that denied Hawks what might have become a 'cricket score' victory! Indeed, in what passage of play, McFarlane made three simply stunning point-blank saves!

Late on Hawks were awarded a penalty that was slammed home and they got a final goal to seal a comprehensive success. Post match, both sides agreed that the Man of the Match had been Town glovesman Charlie McFarlane.

Most Read

Vision for Exmouth seafront attractions submitted – marketing exercise to be launched

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

‘Star’ joiner carving out an impressive career

Regan Meadowcroft at work at Woodleys. Picture: Philippa Davies

Call for Exmouth shed owners to appear on popular restoration TV show

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien. Picture: HCA Entertainment

School’s record-breaking fundraiser for charity which saved their teacher’s life

Brixington Primary Academy pupils dress as heroes for Devon Air Ambulance Trust. Picture: Stuart Dyer

Fire at Topsham carpentry workshop

Emergency services attend an incident in Topsham. Picture: Adam Oseland

Most Read

Vision for Exmouth seafront attractions submitted – marketing exercise to be launched

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

‘Star’ joiner carving out an impressive career

Regan Meadowcroft at work at Woodleys. Picture: Philippa Davies

Call for Exmouth shed owners to appear on popular restoration TV show

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien. Picture: HCA Entertainment

School’s record-breaking fundraiser for charity which saved their teacher’s life

Brixington Primary Academy pupils dress as heroes for Devon Air Ambulance Trust. Picture: Stuart Dyer

Fire at Topsham carpentry workshop

Emergency services attend an incident in Topsham. Picture: Adam Oseland

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Will Biddick rides Chipley Park double

Getting the money on

Bennett at the double as Exmouth Town U16s net derby delight

Exmouth Town and Exmouth United Under-16 teams who met in an Exeter & District Youth League game that Town won 3-2. Picture: ETFC

Brixington Blues Under-11s into third successive Devon Cup semi-final

Brixington Blues Under-11s. Picture: BBFC

East Budleigh toppled by Tedburn after leading by two goals

Charlie McFarlane impresses in goal as Town Under-12s are beaten by Heavitree Hawks

Football on pitch
Drive 24