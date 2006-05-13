Catch up on past sporting glories during the Covid-19 Lockdown
PUBLISHED: 13:54 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 22 April 2020
COVID-19 has understandably put sport around the world on hold. And while that’s necessary to combat the virus, it has left millions of blokes at a loss.
But fear not, sports fans. Movember has got you covered.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, the leading men’s health charity has been working hard to build social connections amongst its community, offering advice, stories, and helping guys have vital conversations in these tough times – and sport plays a huge role in that.
The wonderful world of the internet is unearthing gold from all types of competition, as major organisations dig through their archives to find some of history’s best matches.
From Six Nations Rugby to Wimbledon and the SuperBowl, you can watch some of the strongest rivalries from years gone by in full – and completely free.
Use these matches as an opportunity to connect with mates during lockdown by watching them together, Googlebox-style.
Agree to a time to watch a game online and dial in to a Zoom call with the group while it’s playing. Commentating and reminiscing on the fixture together will help make up for the lost connection in person.
Catching up online over a classic sporting matching is one of Movember’s top eight ways to stay connected with mates during lockdown.
Movember has hand-picked its favourite classic matches to get you started*:
Rugby
International: England vs New Zealand, 1 December 2012
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eot_UAmVg-I
Six Nations: England v Wales, 16 March 2013
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FRr2aYccz8
International: Scotland v Australia, 25 November 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ynl2W87kLgc
Rugby World Cup: Women’s Final, England v New Zealand, 26 August 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqunpfBQYlw
Football
World Cup Qualifier: Germany v England, 1 September 2001
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bOhWYWS4NGU
La Liga: Real Madrid v FC Barcelona, 19 November 2005
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZ2GT_35jLQ
FA Cup Final: West Ham v Liverpool, 13 May 2006
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZT13qGp2Jxg
FIFA World Cup Semi Final: Brazil v Germany, 8 July 2014
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jW5jobEpkk4
SheBelives Cup: USA Women v England Women, 4 March 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BODzUwduhTg
Tennis
Wimbledon Final: Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal, 8 July 2007
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-V302lx6ElU
Wimbledon Final: Venus Williams v Serena Williams, 5 July 2008
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDyKuIwIG6Y
Wimbledon Final: Roger Federer v Novak Djokovic, 14 July 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TUikJi0Qhhw
Cricket
International: Australia vs India, 11 March 2001 (Highlights)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQGTXhqVmCQ
Big Bash League Final: Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars, 16 February 2019 (Highlights)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBs78lyAQEQ
ICC Cricket World Cup: England v New Zealand, 14 July 2019 (Highlights)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kwu1yIC-ssg
The Ashes: Day 4, 24 August 2019 (Highlights)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wamtTEVFDiA
NFL
SuperBowl XLV: Green Bay Packers v Pittsburgh Steelers, 6 February 2011
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WdakQksuoBg
Super Bowl XLIX: New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 February 2015
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RFXLwZV_fA
SuperBowl LI: New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons, 5 February 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=noLK78Hgq0A
Rugby League
State Of Origin: NSW v QLD Game II, 25 May 2005
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qtmKaYs_AU
NRL: Parramatta Eels v Wests Tigers, 21 April 2014
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8JVeOfhXtzc
Super League: Castleford Tigers v St Helens, 28 September 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSzs_VLGsQ8
Super League: Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos, 14 May 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARFvo7Y6RZc
NBA
NBA Finals: Chicago Bulls v Los Angeles Lakers, Game I, 2 June 1991
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tB0ZCZyLHHk
NBA Finals: Phoenix Suns v Chicago Bulls, Game IV, 16 June 1993
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vy0sIU56klI
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets, 19 February 2012
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bkMMEoF6owE
NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics, 25 May 2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mx6osMPPMao
Boxing
World Heavyweight Title: George Foreman v Muhammad Ali, 30 October 1974
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55AasOJZzDE&=&index=15&=&t=0s
WBA Heavyweight Championship: Mike Tyson v Evander Holyfield II, 28 June 1997
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6FE_MIQeNk
World Heavyweight Title: Andy Ruiz Jr v Anthony Joshua II, 7 December 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2SNVHdS61PY
Olympics
Vancouver Winter Olympics: Men’s Snowboard Half-Pipe, 18 February 2010
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGzqxNkt3q0
London Olympic Games: Swimming, Semi-Finals & Finals, Day 1, 28 July 2012
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4oHbdtJJ9M
London Olympic Games: Athletics, Integrated Finals, Day 8, 4 August 2012
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQybhPncP1A
Rio Olympic Games: Men’s Rugby Sevens Gold Medal Match, Fiji v Team GB, 11 August 2016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EEbjBodEddw
