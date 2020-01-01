Carthew leaves the Robinettes after a ‘job well done’

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

It was indeed something of a surprise and a shock to hear of the Rick Withers departure from the hot seat at Greenway Lane, writes SpursTom.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Given that I had only seen the team on an occasional basis over the past season – much of my Budleigh football watching time has been with the younger teams and the Robinettes – I cannot pass judgement on that situation.

However, given my knowledge of the ladies’ team I can write about my thoughts on the ‘new man’ in charge of the Robins – Dan Carthew.

Dan is a defender, who is still young enough to be registered as a player, and if required can always be introduced into the action as a late substitute.

It is noticeable that he is ambitious, he has made rapid progress during his time at the club.

He arrived during season 2016-2017, began coaching the Women’s team to help then caretaker manager Kathryn Parsley and her assistant Lucy Burch (both of whom were, and indeed still are, members of the team).

He accepted the post of women’s team manager in time for the start of season 2017-2018, which turned out to be an excellent one for the Robinettes!

The Devon Women’s Football League, consisting of a Premier Division one other division, took the decision for that season that, in order to compensate for the lack of teams in the two divisions, they would introduce two new KO Cup competitions, a Premier Division Cup and a Division One Cup.

The Robinettes got through to the Division One Cup final where they Halwill FC who edged them out in a close contest – beating them 2-1 with Amy Salter scoring the Budleigh goal.

The Robinettes ended the league campaign as runners-up to Halwill, but they did net silverware in that season landing the divisional ‘Fair Play’ trophy for their excellent sportsmanship.

Perhaps the team’s performance of that season came on the evening of Friday, May 25, 2018, at the DCFA Headquarters ground, Coach Road, Newton Abbot in the Graddon Vending Devon County FA Women’s Supplementary Cup Final.

Their opponents were the mighty Buckland Athletic 2nds from the top of the Premier Division.

The Robinettes defender Kallie Horner was voted Player of the Match and team mate Hannah Dawe was on target, but it was the opposition who triumphed 2-1. Both players were snapped up by Buckland for the following season!

However, this setback did not upset Dan’s plan, for he believed that, with a few additions to replace departing players, he possessed a squad good enough to become 2018-2019 Champions.

That proved to be a very astute call as his faith was duly rewarded, and in some style too, as the team won all of their first eight league games and went on to win 11 of the 14 league games in the campaign and so gained promotion to the Premier Division.

At the end of the season Budleigh FC Presentation Evening, Dan was a most worthy winner of the club’s The Knowle Garage Service to Football Award.

During this recent season, one sadly cut short by the Coronavirus pandemic, the Robinettes were sitting midtable when time was called on the campaign.

Having been knocked out at the semi-final stage of the DCFA Women’s Supplementary Cup, they were still involved in the League Cup and had been scheduled to meet Exeter City in a semi-final tie.

In addition to running the Robinettes, another job for Dan was to be the Budleigh Salterton FC chairman of football and, to the best of my knowledge, that’s a post he will continue to grace.

He most certainly departs his post with the Robinettes with big rounds of thanks from all connected to the team. The new man in charge of the ladies is Nick Long who was Dan’s number two in the job. I wish both gentlemen the very best of good fortune I their new jobs and hopefully it will not be too long before we have some football to report on!