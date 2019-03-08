Advanced search

Capey nets stunning consolation goal in Town thirds defeat to Elmore

PUBLISHED: 10:44 26 April 2019

Goal!

Goal!

Archant

Exmouth Town thirds were left counting the injuries after their Macron League Division Eight game at Bickleigh against Elmore thirds, a match the home side won 11-1.

Town travelled to Mid Devon with a depleted side and things were much worse come full time with goal keeper Sam Appleby nursing a broken writs, skipper Chris Ormerod suffering damaged ankle ligaments, winger Tommy Williamson picking up a broken foot and striker Leigh Collett hurting his back!

On a hot day, the contest was played out on a firm surface and a youthful Town side were given a torrid time by a slick home outfit.

Despite their tireless efforts, Town shipped six first half goals to see the contest effectively over before the half-time whistle was blown.

Town did fashion a number of chances, but they were no where near as clinical as the home side were with their scoring opportunities!

There was one special moment in the match for the Town and that was a stunning 35-yard strike from Jordan Capey that sailed over the home glovesman and into the net!

With the unseasonal heat taking its toll on the players, Cameron Thompson took over from Jamie Edwards before Town boss Shaune Cox saw his first action of the season after replacing the hard-working Niswant Lamgade, who must have covered every inch of the pitch at Bickleigh!

