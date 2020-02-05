Cameron impresses at Town U14s make good point at Millwey Rise

Exmouth Town Under-14s drew 2-2 when they travelled across East Devon to Millwey Rise for their latest Exeter and District Youth League action.

Town had won the first meeting between the teams this season, 5-2, but this was always going to be a much closer encounter.

Town played into a strong wind in the first half and struggled to find their feet in the contest. However, eventually they settled down and they were a whisker away from opening the scoring in the 20th minute when a Bradley Cameron corner could, indeed, should, have been turned home. Minutes later another fine set-piece delivery from Cameron, this time from a free-kick, Will Lucas saw his effort flash just wide of the target.

The deadlock was finally broken just before the break with a long-ball catching out the Town back line and a home striker toe poked the ball past make-shift goalkeeper Joe Atherton.

During the interval the Town coaches reshuffled their options and the team began the second half with greater intensity and purpose.

Parity was restored when Lucas cut in from the left, rounded the keeper and rolled the ball home.

Now in the ascendency, Town were soon ahead with another superbly delivered Cameron corner saw the ball deceive everybody on it sway into the net!

Fittingly, for such an end-to-end contest, Millwey levelled almost immediately, albeit courtesy of what seemed a harsh penalty award.

Town went in search of a third goal in the closing stages, but it was not forthcoming and both sides ended up with something to show for their efforts.