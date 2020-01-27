Advanced search

Cameron and Upcott impress as Town U14s are edged out by Colyton

PUBLISHED: 12:11 27 January 2020

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

Exmouth Town Under-14s went down 3-1 when they made the short trip across East Devon to meet Colyton in an Exeter & District Youth League game.

Town began brightly, but both teams cancelled the other out with Bradley Cameron a revelation at the heart of the defence.

Colyton edged ahead when a long-ball was drilled home past an out-rushing Isaac Firth in the Town goal.

The home side doubled their lead when a miss-hit pass dropped behind Firth and the ball was rolled into an empty net.

The leads was swiftly halved with Bradley Cameron netting with a 20-yard free-kick that was aided by a deflection; the set-piece awarded after a foul on Josh Evans.

Early in the second half Evans spurned a glorious chance to level when he fired high and wide from a good position and Town then shipped a third when a free-kick was not dealt with. The Town players were clearly stung to be 3-1 down in a game where they had matched the opposition stride for stride throughout.

Lucas, who impressed all game down the left, linked well with Mac Haywood and Scott Boddy and, when the latter crossed, Ned Mills was a whisker away from making 3-2. Minutes later, after fine approach play involving Oli Bennett and Kai Smith, the ball came back off a post as if to underline the fact that it was 'not going to be Towns day'.

In a fine all-round team performance the top individual shifts came from Bradley Cameron and Brad Upcott.

