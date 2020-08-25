Butler claims three wickets as Budleigh are beaten by Sidmouth

A cricket ball on the scorers table. Archant

Budleigh Salterton went down by 55 runs when they entertained Sidmouth on matchday five of the Tolchards Devon League Tier One Premier East campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After winning the toss and putting Sidmouth in, Budleigh had early success as Sean Butler clean bowled Alex Barrow for a nine ball duck.

Butler then had Josh Bess caught and he also had Luke Bess bowled, the pair out for 19 and 27 respectively, to leave the visiting side on 50-3.

However, Byron Knowles joined skipper Zac Bess and they saw their side into three figures before Knowles was trapped leg before by Joel Murphy for 23. Bess continued with aplomb though and finished unbeaten on 107, scored from just 87 deliveries, hitting six fours and seven sixes as Sidmouth ended their stint with the bat on 224-5.

Butler had the pick of the home bowling returns with figures of 3-24 from nine overs and there were wickets also for Joel Murphy (1-51) and Ed Doble (1-40).

In the reply, Budleigh lost both Donovan Robinson and Harry Parkin to opening seamer Tom Simmons to slip to 13-2. They were soon 84-5 and, at 97-7, an early finish looked on the cards.

However, Lloyd Murrin and Jack England fought back, adding 41 for the eighth wicket before England was bowled for a 46-ball 25.

Joel Murphy was next man in – and out – to leave Budleigh with their last pair at the wicket and 139 runs on the board.

Sean Butler joined Murrin and the pair added a further 30 runs before Murrin became the final wicket to fall, out for 38, scored from 43 deliveries leaving Butler as the not out batsman on two with Budleigh all out for 169.

Aside of the Murrin and England efforts, there was also a knock of 29 from 36 balls by Max Mejzner.

For Sidmouth, the bowling honours went to Tom Simmons (3-20 in 7.2overs) and Ollie Pugsley (3-44 in nine).

This Saturday (August 29) sees the sixth and final round of matches in the four-team challenge group stages.

Budleigh round off their campaign at Exmouth while Sidmouth head for Seaton.